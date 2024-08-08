Helldivers 2 players slam weapon & premium warbond nerfs in August 6 DLC patch

A new Helldivers 2 patch has significantly nerfed several popular weapons in the game, including those featured in the latest premium warbond, Freedom’s Flame. The changes have sparked a backlash among players, who have expressed their disappointment and frustration over the adjustments.

On August 6, Helldivers 2 patch 1.001.002 was released, bringing major changes and adjustments to the Escalation of Freedom DLC. The fixes included a new, extreme difficulty level called Super Helldive, new objectives and bots, and several balancing adjustments to the existing arsenal of weapons.

Article continues after ad

Among those weapons, the SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary, GP-31 Grenade Pistol, CB-9 Exploding Crossbow, Orbital Walking Barrage, and Orbital 120mm HE Barrage all received nerfs right from their ammo capacity, movement speed and cooldown period.

That’s not all − the patch also nerfed the effectiveness of the community-loved FLAM-40 Flamethrower, where the flame effects have been adjusted to “work more realistically.” According to the official patch notes: “It doesn’t go through various bodies/objects where bounce off would be the expected behavior, like on armors and static objects.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Arrowhead The FLAM-40 flamethrower is one of the fan-favorite weapons in Helldivers 2.

This means that the Flamethrower which was once a weapon of carnage for many Helldivers out on the battlefield is no longer effective in causing a cookfest.

Earlier buffs allowed the flamethrower to roast the largest of enemies, including the Terminids in seconds, whereas according to players, it no longer does the same.

Furthermore, the new premium warbond called Freedom’s Flame contains primarily Flamethrower weapons and flame-resistant armors, all of which are also nerfed with the patch.

Article continues after ad

Ever since the patch dropped, players have been slamming the update for making the premium warbond “lame” and “lukewarm”.

One such player said: “When I read the patch notes, I actually said ‘you stupid b*****ds’ loud enough that it woke up my cat.” Another chimed in: “Me watching the fire safety officer engulf himself with his own flamethrower and wipe out the other divers.”

The Freedom’s Flame Premium Warbond is now available for 1000 Super Credits. It offers 22 rewards in all, with 300 Super Credits to be gained back.

Article continues after ad