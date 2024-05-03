Helldivers 2 players highlight major problem with CW-4 Arctic Ranger armor set

The next premium Warbond in Helldivers 2, Polar Patriots, will feature new arctic-themed cosmetics, but many players aren’t happy with the new Scout armor for one key reason.

Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond will be released on May 9, 2024, and includes new armor sets, weapon cosmetics, and new weapons for players to unlock. As the name suggests, Polar Patriots is all themed around arctic combat, with many new unlockables having a wintery theme.

This is not the case for the new CW-4 Arctic Ranger Scout armor set, which has left many players disappointed. After all, it’s been three months since Scout enjoyers received some love, with the SC-30 Trailblazer Scout Armor being the last purchasable set.

As you can see from the Reddit post below, the new CW-4 Arctic Ranger Scout looks pretty much identical to the SC-30 Trailblazer. The only major difference is the helmet, which now has an orange visor and no cloak. In fact, players have pointed out that it feels more like a recolor of the CW-4 than a new set.

This is disappointing considering there are so many different varieties for the game’s other classes. ”If they’re just gonna do this I’d rather they grouped up all armor sharing the same mod/armor class together in some kinda dropdown,” commented one Helldiver.

“Especially if it’s just gonna be swapping colors and a few minor tweaks with the same armor class and mod.” It’s not just the recolor that has players upset, the CW-4 Arctic Ranger has the same passive (Servo-Assisted) as previous sets. While the added throwing range and limb health can be useful, it’s not the most exciting.

“Best part is it’s the second Warbond in a row with no new perk,” replied one commenter. “I’m giving this one a pass unless I manage to grind 1k SC in the next week.” It’s clear the CW-4 Arctic Ranger has Scout players feeling like they’ve been left in the cold, so hopefully Arrowhead adds more unique Scout armor to the game in the next update.

