GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 players demand buffs for “unusable” Mech Stratagem

James Busby
Mech in Helldivers 2Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 players want the devs to buff the XO-45 Patriot Exosuit, with many slamming it as  “unusable” thanks to some glaring issues. 

The Helldivers 2 Exosuit was added to the game on March 8 after the liberation of the Tien Kwan planet. While these monolithic machines received a lot of hype at launch, the community’s excitement quickly turned to disappointment when they found out how fragile they were. 

There was even an issue where the hitbox of the Exosuit’s rockets would collide with the Mech itself, resulting in the rockets blowing up early. While these issues have been alleviated in subsequent patches, Helldivers 2 players still believe that the Exosuit needs some love. 

Posting on the official Helldivers 2 Reddit page, one player explained how they feel the XO-45 Patriot Exosuit Patriot Exosuit is one of the weakest Strategems in the game. This is largely down to problems surrounding its poor precision, which makes hitting enemies incredibly difficult. 

“The rocket pods are f*cked beyond belief. The aim is completely off. Rockets go nowhere near your reticle, even against a target at a medium distance,” the Helldiver explained. “It used to be that you’d aim at a Charger’s head or leg, fire a rocket, and it hits where you aim. Simple. Now it veers to the left considerably, almost as if the game assumes the rocket is being fired from the center of the mech rather than from the left.”

Helldivers 2 mechArrowhead Game Studios
Helldivers 2 players think mechs could do with some TLC.

To rectify this issue, players have to aim away from their target, predicting where they will move to hit their target effectively. This makes them annoying to use and can even lead to frustrating deaths. Because of this, players feel that the Patriot Exosuit isn’t a walking death machine, but a deathtrap for the Helldivers themselves. 

“The Patriot was my favorite stratagem to bring against bugs for a little while, I brought it nearly every mission. Then they fixed bot rocket damage and the self-destruction missile pod bug, and I was super excited… until I played the patch. Somehow the explosives fix for the bots ended up gutting the missile damage for the mech, and even with chargers no longer one-shotting the mech they’re still a death sentence.” 

It’s not just Mechs that the community wants the devs to address, as players recently pleaded with Arrowhead to make fewer Warbonds following another disappointing release.

About The Author

James Busby

James is Dexerto's Associate Games Editor who joined the website in 2020. He graduated from university with a degree in Journalism, before spending four years freelancing for GamesRadar+, PCGamesN, RPS, LoL Esports, Red Bull Gaming, and many more. You can find him covering everything from CoD, Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Monster Hunter. Need to get in touch? Email James at james.busby@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Helldivers 2 Major Order
Helldivers
Ex-Helldivers 2 dev reveals PlayStation hit was almost a completely different game
Ethan Dean
Helldivers-2-star-wars-mod
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 becomes the galaxy far, far away with an incredible Star Wars mod
John Esposito
Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation booster
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 CEO is still fighting PlayStation to get game fully re-listed on Steam
Shane Black
helldivers 2 psn
Helldivers
Twitch streamer PirateSoftware claims Sony “tricked” Helldivers 2 players in PSN controversy
Brianna Reeves

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.