Helldivers 2 players demand buffs for “unusable” Mech Stratagem

Helldivers 2 players want the devs to buff the XO-45 Patriot Exosuit, with many slamming it as “unusable” thanks to some glaring issues.

The Helldivers 2 Exosuit was added to the game on March 8 after the liberation of the Tien Kwan planet. While these monolithic machines received a lot of hype at launch, the community’s excitement quickly turned to disappointment when they found out how fragile they were.

There was even an issue where the hitbox of the Exosuit’s rockets would collide with the Mech itself, resulting in the rockets blowing up early. While these issues have been alleviated in subsequent patches, Helldivers 2 players still believe that the Exosuit needs some love.

Posting on the official Helldivers 2 Reddit page, one player explained how they feel the XO-45 Patriot Exosuit Patriot Exosuit is one of the weakest Strategems in the game. This is largely down to problems surrounding its poor precision, which makes hitting enemies incredibly difficult.

“The rocket pods are f*cked beyond belief. The aim is completely off. Rockets go nowhere near your reticle, even against a target at a medium distance,” the Helldiver explained. “It used to be that you’d aim at a Charger’s head or leg, fire a rocket, and it hits where you aim. Simple. Now it veers to the left considerably, almost as if the game assumes the rocket is being fired from the center of the mech rather than from the left.”

Arrowhead Game Studios Helldivers 2 players think mechs could do with some TLC.

To rectify this issue, players have to aim away from their target, predicting where they will move to hit their target effectively. This makes them annoying to use and can even lead to frustrating deaths. Because of this, players feel that the Patriot Exosuit isn’t a walking death machine, but a deathtrap for the Helldivers themselves.

“The Patriot was my favorite stratagem to bring against bugs for a little while, I brought it nearly every mission. Then they fixed bot rocket damage and the self-destruction missile pod bug, and I was super excited… until I played the patch. Somehow the explosives fix for the bots ended up gutting the missile damage for the mech, and even with chargers no longer one-shotting the mech they’re still a death sentence.”

It’s not just Mechs that the community wants the devs to address, as players recently pleaded with Arrowhead to make fewer Warbonds following another disappointing release.