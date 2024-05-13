Helldivers 2 needs to make Requisition Slips more versatile

It’s always nice to be rewarded for spreading democracy in Helldivers 2, but with so many missions being completed, those rewards can quickly feel void – such as Requisition Slips. So, Super Earth needs to make more use of its most useless late-game resource.

Once you’ve brought all the Stratagems and upgraded your Ship Modules, Helldivers 2’s Requisition Slips quickly become useless. Many players over level 30 have the maximum amount (50,000) sitting in their accounts, with very little to use them for, which feels like a wasted opportunity.

Nevertheless, there’s still the opportunity to capitalize on the resource, and turn it into a highly desired loot drop, by letting you use it to buy Medals, extra Stratagems, Boosters, and even cosmetics for ships.

Medals or Super Credits are perhaps the most desired resource in Helldivers 2. They’ll always be needed as long as Arrowhead releases new Warbonds as they allow players to get hold of new weapons, armor, boosters, and more.

Currently, the only way to get hold of either of the above resources is to complete Major Orders or buy Super Credits, which can be a slow or expensive endeavor.

However, if players were able to purchase the resources with Requisition Slips, then it could open up the Warbonds to more players, making each battle more rewarding, and allowing Arrowhead to capitalize on the new weapons they’ve created.

Naturally, this would eliminate a key element of value for Arrowhead, as Super Credits are the main form of microtransactions. So, perhaps the Requisition Slips could be used to enhance missions and aid the Helldivers in their fights?

The resource could be used to buy one added Stratagem or a mission booster for a certain battle. As such, players would be able to coordinate their missions and their purchases and allow some new chaos to unfold thanks to four Stratagems or even a booster they’ve yet to obtain.

Alternatively, the slips could be used to enhance the cosmetic nature of Helldivers 2. As it currently stands, you can only really change your cape and armor, making its design features feel extremely limited. So, there could be space for Super Earth to sell ship cosmetics or even different armor colors, all for the low price of Requisition Slips.

Such ideas have been echoed among the Helldivers 2 community, so it’s clear the move would be a popular one – and it would certainly enable soldiers to make use of their resources when battling the Terminids and Automatons.