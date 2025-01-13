Helldivers 2 gets unxexpected Girls’ Frontline 2 collab with “amazing” anime girl mod

Helldivers 2 and Girls Frontline 2 collide as a game-changing mod replaces Super Earth’s freedom-loving troopers with colorful anime girls.

Just like Marvel Rivals‘ amazing character mods, Helldivers 2 is no stranger to the world of mods. So far, players have been able to equip Master Chief’s helmet, remove capes, and even play as Star Wars’ iconic Clone Troopers.

However, the latest character mod that has caught the attention of the game’s community is one that switches out the game’s battle-hardened troopers with anime girls. Yes, nothing says intergalactic warfare like a squad of anime girls gunning down hoards of Terminids.

GFL2 meets Helldivers 2

Posting on X/Twitter, one Helldivers 2 player uploaded a brief video of them and two other troopers playing as GFL2 characters. The mod replaces Helldivers’ usual character models and lets you play as characters like Suomi and Vepley, who can be seen gunning down waves of Terminids.

The game’s community was quick to praise the mod, with many believing that GFL2’s T-Dolls would make for a great collab. “Now that I think about it, how effective would t-dolls be as Helldivers?” While another wrote, “The power of cute anime girls is unlimited holy sh*t!”

These android anime girls are certainly no strangers to battle, with many of them having combat experience facing off against everything from robotic enemies to creepy animal hybrids.

Did we mention that T-Dolls are also armed to the teeth with tactical abilities and real-world weapons? It’s certainly not surprising that this talented modder has chosen to add them to the world of Helldivers 2.

So, if you didn’t unlock Suomi in GFL2’s banner or just want to play as other members from the tactical mobile game, then be sure to bring Freedom and Liberty to Super Earth with this amazing mod.