Helldivers 2 devs want to stop “a**hole lobby leaders” kicking players

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Studios is working on a way to stop players being unfairly kicked from missions.

The Helldivers 2 community is well-known for its ability to come together. They’ve hunkered in for some major collective efforts like killing 2 billion Terminids in 12 hours or defending 10 planets at once across two separate fronts.

Unfortunately, Helldivers 2 isn’t completely immune from a bit of griefing. The issue of lobby leaders booting players before extraction has been an issue for a while now and Helldivers have been fed up for some time.

The issue has not escaped the notice of Helldivers 2’s development team but luckily, the problem may not be around much longer. Helldivers 2 Community Manager Twinbeard let slip in the game’s Discord server that a fix is in the works.

Arrowhead Game Studios There’s no worse feeling than being kicked from a Helldivers 2 lobby as Pelican One arrives.

Initially reported by Eurogamer, the issue reared its head again when a player asked if they could “keep 50 percent of the samples collected if [they] get kicked by an a**hole lobby leader when the dropship has been called.” The response is an exciting one.

“We’re actually working on a solution to mitigate problems with, well, ‘getting kicked by an a**hole lobby leader’ as someone once eloquently put it,” Twinbeard revealed. “No ETA on that, but it’s coming.”

Not having a timeframe is a little disappointing but it’s a complex issue to get right and a proper solution is worth the wait. Helldivers 2 players have pitched their own suggestions for how to tackle it but it remains to be seen what path Arrowhead will take.

One Reddit thread discussed the possibility of emulating another popular co-op title, Deep Rock Galactic. Kicked players in the game are still awarded 25 percent of the EXP gained during missions they are booted from.

This is close to the initial suggestion that sparked word of the fix in the first place. Though for our money, we would prefer that 50 percent.