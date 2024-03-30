Helldivers 2 community wants a way to spend capped-out resources

Once you’ve unlocked everything, there’s nothing else to grind for in Helldivers 2. With that in mind, players are putting their brains together to come up with unique endgame rewards.

Helldivers 2‘s core gameplay loop is some of the best in the business as players worldwide rally to spread freedom and democracy among the galaxy. Completing missions doles out rewards in the form of materials and resources that can be used to unlock an even greater arsenal of weaponry.

However, once you unlock everything the game offers, there’s literally nothing else to use your materials on. With that in mind, Helldivers players are wracking their brains to create an alternative solution on what excess materials can be used for.

In a post shared to the Helldivers subreddit, a player shared their thoughts: “All resources above their respective cap should automatically be “donated”, and you would have a “donation score” that does absolutely nothing except being a number you can brag about.”

They continued: “Just a simple “Lifetime donation score contribution:

Other ideas followed similar trends, with players sharing unique ideas such as painting armor, or even permanent unlocks akin to Borderland 2’s Badass Ranks. Another neat suggestion was a community pooling of resources to help sectors that need liberating to provide cooldowns or minor buffs for some time.

There’s no wrong answer when it comes to possible completionist rewards, and with it confirmed more levels are coming at some point, it would certainly keep the grind as engaging as ever.