Helldivers 2 bug makes new Emancipator mech immune to the game’s toughest enemy

A Helldivers 2 bug (not a Terminid) is keeping the new Emancipator Mech safe from the biggest Automaton threat.

Helldivers 2 is well-known for its iconic suite of Termanid and Automaton enemies that are the focus of the Galactic War for Managed Democracy. At the top of the proverbial food chain is the Factory Strider; an Automaton war machine with some devastating firepower.

At least it was until Helldivers 2 players completed the most recent Major Order and received the new Emancipator mech as a result. Now the mech has some hefty firepower of its own but that’s not what’s trivialising Factory Striders.

A post on the Helldivers 2 Subreddit shared video evidence of a bug that seemed to make the Emancipator immune to the Factory Strider’s mounted miniguns. Players have their own theories as to what’s going on.

In the video, Reddit user u/Alexlonglifefire put this curiosity to the test after the Factory Strider refused to fire at their mech. Hopping out and moving into view, the miniguns fired on their unprotected Helldiver but once they were back in, it stopped the aggression.

Some players are attributing it to a bug that breaks line of sight and others have confirmed that similar things happen when deploying the Ballistic Shield. Others have a more hilarious theory.

“Robot does not hurt robot,” one user opined in the comments. Others remarked how the Emancipator mech could be perceived as “friend-shaped” by the Factory Strider.

Regardless of the phenomenon’s origins, taking down the strongest of Automaton enemies just got a whole lot easier. Just don’t forget about their Autocannons which don’t appear to have the same problem.