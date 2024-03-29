Helldivers 2 Automaton faction could soon take to the skies

New Helldivers 2 intel suggests the Automatons are developing gunships, so players are preparing themselves for the worst.

The Automaton faction in Helldivers is no joke; after all, players decided early that the robot foes were the sequel’s most challenging.

As such, the community cheered when developer Arrowhead surprise dropped the new Quasar Cannon stratagem, which can obliterate bugs and bots with relative ease. The incredibly powerful weapon can even bring down dropships.

However, a recent in-game find suggests the Quasar Cannon may actually help in the fight against something far deadlier.

On March 27, the day after the latest stratagems arrived, Reddit user ErenCz shared a screenshot of an in-game Helldivers dispatch notice.

The message informs Divers of a startling transmission that confirms a new type of Automaton is in development: Aerial gunships. Soldiers need not fear, however, as democracy’s best and brightest have been “instructed to accelerate production” on the “most effective anti-air weaponry.”

In other words, flying Automatons could hit Helldivers 2 in the not-too-distant future. The community also thinks the arguably overpowered Quasar Cannon represents the cited anti-air weaponry that will help combat them.

One Reddit user put it succinctly: “Now I understand why they gave us the Quasar Cannon and why it’s so damn good.”

Added another commenter, “People really thought they gave us an airship killer for dropships.”

Presently, there’s no official word on when the Automaton faction will deploy its new flying types into the skies of Helldivers 2. Players should ready themselves, though, especially since flying Terminids have already wreaked havoc across the battlefield.