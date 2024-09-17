All buffs and nerfs in Helldivers 2 September 17 patch

The September 17 Helldivers 2 patch promised to completely rework the game’s weapons, Stratagems, and enemies after various player frustrations. As such, there are plenty of buffs and nerfs for fans to look out for.

While it wasn’t the nail in the coffin, Helldivers 2 has certainly been on a journey of buffs and nerfs since it was released in February. However, September 17 marks a plethora of major changes to key weapons, with some being reverted back to their original powers after the community slammed developers Arrowhead Studios.

While there are plenty of standouts, the likes of the Liberator, Flamethrower, Arc Thrower, and Breaker have received the most buffs, with increases to their damage, range, and even how many Arc streams you can use.

Arrowhead Game Studios The Flamethrower could finally destroy some bugs now.

Stratagems have also received some major buffs, with all tools capable of damaging heavily armored enemies getting damage increases.

On top of this, the Eagle 500kg bomb has a wider range, and the Emancipator Exosuit will deal more damage and have a higher rate of fire, as well as more ammo.

Enemies are also being buffed and nerfed. The most notable is the balancing done to the Chargers, with a lower armor and less durable weak spots, but an increase in charge and side attack damage.

The Bile Titan’s armor has also been greatly reduced and allows players to take it down by destroying the exposed belly.

For all the full September 17 patch notes, check out our guide.

Weapon buffs and nerfs

Previously, partial damage dealt 50% of full damage, which we found to be overly punishing and reduced effectiveness too much, leading to an excessive reliance on high armor penetration weapons. We’ve now increased partial damage to 65% of full damage to address this issue.

The Helldiver now takes less damage from headshots, which previously dealt 100% extra damage but now inflict only 50% extra damage. Damage from hits to other body parts has been slightly increased depending on the area hit. This adjustment aims to normalize overall damage while maintaining detailed damage zones, reducing spike damage.

Liberator & Liberator Carbine

Damage is increased from 60 to 70

Durable damage increased from 14 to 17

Stagger force increased from 10 to 15

Max spare magazines increased from 7 to 8

Starting spare magazines increased from 5 to 6

Knight

Damage is increased from 50 to 65

Durable damage increased from 5 to 7

Magazines now fully refill when picking up resupply

Reduced recoil

Liberator Concussive

Now comes with a drum magazine which holds 60 rounds

Number of mags reduced from 10 to 6. The number of mags have been reduced due to larger magazine capacity

Tenderizer

Number of rounds in its magazine increased from 30 to 35

Starting magazines increased from 4 to 5

Breaker

Now comes with an extended magazine which holds 16 shells

Stagger force increased from 10 to 15

Spray and Pray

Now has a duckbill muzzle making its spread very horizontal but less vertical

Total Damage increased from 192 to 240

Scythe

Cooldown is faster

Adjustments to the heat VFX

Scope changed to a low powered scope

Removed recoil

Sets enemies on fire faster

Crossbow

Explosion radius increased by 50%

Explosion damage increased from 150 to 350

Eruptor

Shrapnel is back! We heard your feedback and re-introduced the shrapnel. We have replaced the original shrapnel with the Frag Grenade shrapnel to no longer instantly one-shot Helldivers with the exception of the occasional unlucky headshot.

Shrapnel projectiles amount are set to 30

Shrapnel damage is set to 110

Explosion damage decreased from 340 to 225

We also increased the amount of shrapnel

Explosion radius increased by 33% (17% for inner radius and 50% for outer radius)

Defender

Damage increased from 70 to 75

Durable damage increased from 7 to 8

Liberator Penetrator

Damage increased from 45 to 60

Diligence

Damage increased from 125 to 165

Durable damage increased from 32 to 42

Counter Sniper

Damage increased from 140 to 200

Durable damage increased from 14 to 50

Stagger force increased from 15 to 20

Blitzer

Now has a weak stun effect that builds up per shot on its targets

Torcher

Damage increased by 50%

Flamer mechanics reverted to before the Escalation of Freedom update

Increased AP from 3 to 4

Peacemaker

Increased max spare magazines from 5 to 6

Dagger

Gains heat more slowly

Removed recoil

Damage increased from 200 to 250

Sets enemies on fire faster

Adjustments to the heat VFX

Crisper

Damage increased by 50%

Flamer mechanics reverted to before the Escalation of Freedom update

Increased AP from 3 to 4

Support Weapons

Dedicated anti-tank weapons like the Recoilless Rifle, Quasar, Commando, Expendable Anti-Tank, SPEAR, and Patriot Exosuit rockets have all received significant damage boosts to enhance their effectiveness.

Grenade Launcher

Starting spare magazines increased from 1 to 2

Max spare magazines increased from 2 to 3

Explosion radius slightly increased

Laser Cannon

Cooldown is slightly faster

Removed recoil

Sets enemies on fire faster

Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks

Adjustments to the heat VFX

Arc Thrower

Range increased from 35 to 55

Now has a moderate stun effect that builds up on its targets

Jumps additional times

Durable damage increased from 50 to 100

Railgun

Durable damage increased from 60 to 225

Fully overcharging damage increased from 150% to 250%

Stalwart

Damage is increased from 60 to 70

Durable damage increased from 14 to 17

Stagger force increased from 10 to 15

Machine Gun

Stagger force increased from 15 to 20

Anti-Materiel Rifle

Durable damage increased from 135 to 180

Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks

Stagger force increased from 20 to 25

Heavy Machine Gun

Stagger force increased from 20 to 25

Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks

Commando

Demolition strength against structures has been reduced; it can no longer destroy Automaton Fabricators in a single shot. However, since the fabricators now have health, it can still take them out with two shots

Flamethrower

Damage increased by 33%

Flamer mechanics reverted to before the Escalation of Freedom update

Increased armor penetration from 3 to 4

Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks

Autocannon

Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks

Frag Grenade

Shrapnel damage increased by roughly 50%

Max amount increased from 4 to 5

Refill increased from 2 to 3

Explosion radius increased

Thermite Grenade

Explosion damage increased from 100 to 2000

Shorter time until it ignites the thermite

Time until it explodes slightly reduced

Max number decreased from 4 to 3

Stratagem buffs and nerfs

Sony The 500kg will finally deal the damage fans have been looking for.

Every Stratagem capable of damaging heavily armored enemies has had their damage increased to account for the increased health of heavier enemies.

Eagle 500kg bomb

Explosion radius increased to match visuals better

Eagle Rockets

Damage slightly increased

Gatling Sentry

Stagger force increased from 15 to 20

Machine Gun Sentry

Stagger force increased from 15 to 20

Tesla Tower

Increased stagger force to match other Arc weapons

Now has a moderate stun effect that builds up per hit on its targets

Heavy Machine Gun Emplacement

Stagger force increased from 20 to 25

Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks

Patriot Exosuit

Gatling stagger force increased from 15 to 20

Emancipator Exosuit

Autocannon durable damage increased from 60 to 150

Rate of fire on its weapons increased from 125 to 175

Ammo increased from 75 to 100 per arm

Orbital Laser

Damage slightly increased

Orbital Railcannon

Damage slightly increased

Orbital Gas Strike

We are reworking the gas gameplay mechanics to become more crowd control focused in preparation for the Chemical Agents Warbond

The gas effect has been reworked to cause blindness and confuse enemies and Helldivers alike at the expense of reduced damage over time

All enemy buffs and nerfs

Arrowhead Game Studios Thankfully, the pesky Bile Titan has got some nerfs.

Automaton Fabricators

Automaton Fabricators now have health and armor in addition to their existing destruction system. This means that while many high armor penetration weapons can still destroy them, it may take multiple hits to do so, depending on the weapon used

Added effects to clearer showcase their health state

Hulks (All versions)

Armor reduced from 5 to 4

Back weak spot slightly more durable

Back weak spot health decreased from 1000 to 800

Hulk Bruiser

Replaced the rocket launcher for an energy based cannon

Increased how frequently the Hulk Bruiser shoots

Tank

Front armor increased from 5 to 6

Berserker

Head health reduced from 150 to 125

Main health reduced from 1000 to 750

Abdomen is now a weak spot

Chainsaw damage increased

Devastators (All versions)

Main health reduced from 800 to 750

Devastators now flinch when hit, causing their aim to worsen, similar to the Conscripts. The intent is to make them easier to manage if you keep applying damage

Rocket Devastators

Now has a limited number of rockets, and you can see them disappear when they are spent

Added a reload mechanic from their backpack to replenish their rockets once

Rocket physics collision is smaller, making them easier to avoid

Gunships

Gunships now have a limited amount of rockets

Rocket physics collision is smaller, making them easier to avoid

Charger (All versions)

Armor reduced from 5 to 4

The butt weak spot health is decreased from 1100 to 950

The butt weak spot is slightly less durable

The belly armor reduced from 4 to 2

A damage multiplier has been added to the Charger’s exposed flesh of the main body, now dealing 300% damage

Now turn slightly slower, when charging and moving normally

Now charge less often

Charge damage increased by 50%

Sideattack damage increased by 50%

Charger Behemoth

The butt weak spot health is decreased from 1200 to 950

Hunter

Health is reduced from 175 to 160

Scavengers

Health is reduced from 80 to 60

Bile Titan

Armor reduced from 5 to 4

We have reworked the Bile Titan’s belly gameplay

Belly armor reduced from 4 to 2

Introduced a separate belly health pool once the outer belly layer has been destroyed

Destroying the exposed belly health pool kills the Bile Titan

Impaler

Armor reduced from 5 to 4

Previously the Impaler could only retract its tentacles once during its entire lifetime when threatened, now it can do it several times

Its tentacles pursue you over a shorter distance from the impaler and prioritize players nearer to the impaler

If the impaler can’t see an enemy it will retract its tentacles after a brief period

Impaler Tentacles

Tentacle damage is increased

Reduced camera shake of the tentacle attack

The tentacles require less damage inflicted on them to retract

For more on Helldivers 2, be sure to check out our build guides for the Termanid and Automaton threats, as well as all we know about the (hopefully) upcoming Illuminate faction.