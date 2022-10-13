Hearthstone update 24.4.3 patch notes: Theotar changes & Hunter nerfs

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Hearthstone update 24.4.3 brings nerfs to some of Murder at Castle Nathria’s most popular cards as they’ve dominated the meta for some time now, as shown in the latest patch notes.

The Murder at Castle Nathria expansion hit live servers over two months ago, and since then, Hearthstone players have figured out the popular card game’s meta with ease.

Some of the more popular cards from the expansion have been Legendary neutral minion Theotar, the Mad Duke, and the Wildseed cards exclusive to the Hunter class.

Now, developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed changes that are coming to these cards.

Blizzard Entertainment Murder at Castle Nathria is a murder mystery party.

Hearthstone update 24.4.3 was released on October 13, 2022. Here are all of the changes that came along with it:

Theotar, the Mad Duke

Old: Costs 4

New: Costs 5

Stag Spirit Wildseed

Old: 5 Attack, 4 Health

New: 4 Attack, 3 Health

Bear Spirit Wildseed

Old: 2 Attack, 5 Health

New: 2 Attack, 4 Health

Harpoon Gun

Old: After your hero attacks, Dredge. If it’s a Beast, reduce its cost by (3).

New: After your hero attacks, Dredge. It it’s a Beast, reduce its cost by (2).

Below the patch notes the Hearthstone devs clarified why the Hunter class cards were targeted for nerfs, “Hunter has been the most popular and arguably the most powerful class in the game for some time, especially in lower ranks. These changes are meant to address some of the sharper play patterns this class is capable of, while simultaneously lowering the overall class power level.”

Battleground Updates

Fungalmancer Flurgl – Gone Fishing

Old: Passive: After you sell 4 minions, get a random Murloc.

New: Passive: After you sell 5 minions, get a random Murloc.

Fungalmancer Flurgl has been moved from Armor Tier 1 (0 Armor) to Armor Tier 4 (4-7 Armor)

Quest Reward Update

Old: Your minions have +5 Attack.

New: Your minions have +4 Attack.

The Smoking Gun is now easier to earn.

Nether Drake

Old: (Tavern Tier 2) 0 Attack, 4 Health

New: (Tavern Tier 3) 1 Attack, 5 Health

Twilight Emissary

Old: (Tavern Tier 3) 4 Attack, 4 Health

New: (Tavern Tier 2) 3 Attack, 3 Health

Bug Fixes