Hearthstone update 24.4.3 patch notes: Theotar changes & Hunter nerfs

Hearthstone update 24.4.3 brings nerfs to some of Murder at Castle Nathria’s most popular cards as they’ve dominated the meta for some time now, as shown in the latest patch notes.
The Murder at Castle Nathria expansion hit live servers over two months ago, and since then, Hearthstone players have figured out the popular card game’s meta with ease.
Some of the more popular cards from the expansion have been Legendary neutral minion Theotar, the Mad Duke, and the Wildseed cards exclusive to the Hunter class.
Now, developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed changes that are coming to these cards.
Hearthstone update 24.4.3 patch notes
Hearthstone update 24.4.3 was released on October 13, 2022. Here are all of the changes that came along with it:
Theotar, the Mad Duke
- Old: Costs 4
- New: Costs 5
Stag Spirit Wildseed
- Old: 5 Attack, 4 Health
- New: 4 Attack, 3 Health
Bear Spirit Wildseed
- Old: 2 Attack, 5 Health
- New: 2 Attack, 4 Health
Harpoon Gun
- Old: After your hero attacks, Dredge. If it’s a Beast, reduce its cost by (3).
- New: After your hero attacks, Dredge. It it’s a Beast, reduce its cost by (2).
Below the patch notes the Hearthstone devs clarified why the Hunter class cards were targeted for nerfs, “Hunter has been the most popular and arguably the most powerful class in the game for some time, especially in lower ranks. These changes are meant to address some of the sharper play patterns this class is capable of, while simultaneously lowering the overall class power level.”
Battleground Updates
Fungalmancer Flurgl – Gone Fishing
- Old: Passive: After you sell 4 minions, get a random Murloc.
- New: Passive: After you sell 5 minions, get a random Murloc.
- Fungalmancer Flurgl has been moved from Armor Tier 1 (0 Armor) to Armor Tier 4 (4-7 Armor)
Quest Reward Update
- Old: Your minions have +5 Attack.
- New: Your minions have +4 Attack.
- The Smoking Gun is now easier to earn.
Nether Drake
- Old: (Tavern Tier 2) 0 Attack, 4 Health
- New: (Tavern Tier 3) 1 Attack, 5 Health
Twilight Emissary
- Old: (Tavern Tier 3) 4 Attack, 4 Health
- New: (Tavern Tier 2) 3 Attack, 3 Health
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Dark Force Malygos was not able to be claimed or equipped.