Hearthstone patch 21.3: Release date, patch notes, Battlegrounds, more

The overly successful card game, Hearthstone has been one of Blizzard's most impactful releases in quite some time, and a new patch is going to shake up some of the meta soon!

Hearthstone has been one of the most successful games to have been released in the last decade, as Blizzard has been piling in a lot of resources into the beloved strategy card game over the years.

This has come in the form of consistent updates, in-game events, and meta changes to keep players on their toes.

Speaking of meta changes and new game modes, Hearthstone’s latest patch, 23.1 is surely going to spice things up for players and we’ve got all you need to know about it!



Hearthstone patch 21.3 release date

Players looking to dive into all of the changes and new content within Hearthstone aren’t going to have to wait long, as patch 21.3 is set to release on September 21, 2021.

There’s going to be a ton of changes within the new patch that’ll affect a wide array of cards you may have in your decks, and players should prepare to adapt to the some changes.

Update 21.3 patch notes

Now that you know when patch 21.3 is going to release, it’s best to get knowledge of what changes are coming to the game.

Blizzard have posted all of the patch notes in the leadup to the update’s release, and we’re going to run over all of the changes down below for your convenience.

Standard and Wild updates

Irebound Brute Cost changed from 7 to 8

Mindrender Illucia Battlecry has been changed to replace your hand with a copy of your enemies until the end of the turn

Perpetual Flame Cost changed from 1 to 2

Tame the Flames You’ll now be able to play three cards with Overload instead of 2

The Demon Seed Both questlines have been adjusted, with the first one now dealing 8 damage to yourself. While the second portion of the questline also deals the player 8 damage

Runed Mithril Rod Cost changed from 3 to 4

Leatherworking Kit Cost changed from 2 to 1

Selective Breaker Attack and Health metrics changes from 1/1 to 1/3

Wildfire Cost changed from 2 to 1

Mordresh Fire Eye Cost, Health, and Attack changed to 8/8/8

Stormwind Freebooster Attack and Health changed to 3/4

Stonemaul Anchorman Attack and Health changed to 4/6

Bloodsnail Deckhand Attack and Health changed to 2/2



Battlegrounds updates

Turn lengths have been reverted to their pre-21.2 times (turns 3-9 have been reduced by 5 seconds after they were temporarily increased by 5 seconds in Patch 21.2).

Hero updates

Shudderwock Cost changed from 0 to 2

Galewing Passive changed to allow players to upgrade their tavern costs in 5 turns



Minion updates

Impatient Doomsayer Now requires tier level 4 to add a random Demon to your hand

Kathra’natir Attack and Health changed to 5/4

Leapfrogger Gives a Friendly Beast plus 1 to Health/Attack

Monstrous Macaw Triggers a friendly minion’s Deathrattle

Reanimating Rattler Taven tier 5 unlocks 7 Attack and 3 Health

Whelp Smuggler Health changed to 5

Impulsive Trickster New: Deathrattle: Give this minion’s maximum Health to another friendly minion.

Master of Realities Taven tier changed to tier 5

Peggy Brittlebone Attack and Health changed to 6/5

Goldgrubber Attack and Health changed to 4/4

Salty Looter Attack and Health changed to 4/5

Prophet of the Boar Attack and Health changed to 3/3

Roadboar Attack and Health changed to 2/4

Bristleback Brute Attack and Health changed to 4/4

Dynamic Duo Attack and Health changed to 4/5

Charlga At the end of your turn, you can play a Blood Gem on your friendly minions



Arena and Duel updates

Party Replacements, Rally the Troops, and Oops, All Spells! have all been moved from Passive Treasure Pool 2 to Pool 2 Ultra Rare.

All Together Now has been moved from Passive Treasure Pool 1 to Pool 2.

Voidtouched Attendant is now banned from deck creation.

Ramming Mount will no longer be draftable in Arena. Additionally, we discovered a bug with some card offering rates.

This is bound to shake some aspects of Hearthstone up a little bit, and we’ll have to wait and see if the overall meta shifts towards one way or another.