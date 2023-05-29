Hearthstone expansion reveals new Demon Hunter card series

A brand new series of cards are coming to Hearthstone in its 26.4 expansion, offering brand-new effects, multiple stages, and useful damage to help take down your opponent.

Hearthstone is a popular free CCG filled with exciting and powerful cards to help you manipulate the battlefield, whether it’s against another player or an enemy. Thanks to its regularly evolving nature, Hearthstone is constantly introducing more tools to take down your opponent quickly and efficiently.

One such tool is coming in Hearthstone’s highly anticipated 26.4 expansion. It’s been revealed that a brand new exciting card series will be entering the game, and hopefully your deck.

Hearthstone reveals Demon Hunter card series in next expansion

Blizzard

Coming in the 26.4 expansion, Hearthstone has revealed a new Demon Hunter card series, complete with three separate cards to destroy your enemies and manipulate the battlefield with.

So, what is the Demon Hunter card series, and what does each card do?

The Demon Hunter card is a 3 cards series, featuring three different powers:

Remixed Rhapsody: Deal 3 damage to all Minions. Gains an extra effect in your hand that changes each turn

Deal 3 damage to all Minions. Gains an extra effect in your hand that changes each turn Rhythmdancer Risa: Rush. After your hero attacks, return this to your hand and set its Cost to (1)

Rush. After your hero attacks, return this to your hand and set its Cost to (1) Tough Crowd: Outcast. Return a minion to its owner’s hand

Each has their own power and additional stage, otherwise known as: “Angst Rhapsody”, “Resounding Rhapsody”, “Emotional Rhapsody” and “Wailing Rhapsody”.

You will get one of these cards placed into your hand when you play the Remix Rhapsody card, although it’s worth noting that the card choice is entirely random. If you don’t play it that round, it’ll change into a different Rhapsody card next round.

These cards will certainly introduce an alternative way of playing and will be a new experience for many Hearthstone players.

The Demon Hunter card series will be going live to Hearthstone on May 29, 2023.