Xbox’s most iconic franchise is reportedly coming to PlayStation

Xbox has already removed console exclusivity for some games, but Halo coming to PlayStation would be groundbreaking.

From Gravity Rush to Sea of Thieves and Indiana Jones, Xbox is no longer holding exclusive titles back from appearing on other platforms. During an interview with Bloomberg in November, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox gaming, wouldn’t rule out any first-party games from being off the table.

“I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say ‘thou must not,'” Spencer said. With that sentiment in mind, players shouldn’t be too surprised that Halo could be joining PlayStation soon as well.

But instead of Halo Infinite making the leap, PlayStation fans are reportedly set to experience the best the series offers.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection rumored for PS5

343 Industries

CharlieIntel reported that a rumor claims Halo: The Master Chief Collection could be released on PlayStation 5 later this year. Halo: Reach, Combat Evolved Anniversary, 2: Anniversary, 3, 3: ODST, and 4 are all included in this collection.

This would be the first time PlayStation fans would have a chance to play through the iconic series, so they are excited by the announcement. Halo fans are also ecstatic because this is a golden opportunity to revive the franchise after Infinite failed.

Yet, some Xbox players are reluctant to let go of their beloved game as its one of the last remaining exclusives that set the console apart.

“Halo and Gears need new life breathed into them,” one player argued. “Keeping them Xbox exclusives limit the potential player base.”

“Why is Xbox putting their games on PS5 and PCs,” a second user asked. “This is dumb for marketing Xbox consoles.”

It will be interesting to see what PlayStation fans think of Halo and if this move will spark new life into the franchise.

For more on Xbox’s future plans, check out everything we know about the upcoming Developer Direct.