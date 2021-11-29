Top 20 highest earning Halo pros of all time

As one of the longest-running FPS esports, professional Halo players have had ample opportunity to make a name for themselves over the past two decades. But to see who truly stands out from the pack, we’ve compiled a full list of the top 20 highest earning Halo pros.

While other titles are still finding their footing in the esports space, Halo has been there and done that countless times over. From local LAN events to global, multi-million dollar prize pools, the pro scene has only gotten bigger and better since 2001.

Now with the launch of Infinite, competition is reaching its peak once again. With a mix of veteran stars and young talent, it’s always handy to keep track of who the world’s best players are.

So to keep things clear, we’ve run the numbers and put together a list of the 20 highest earners in Halo esports history.

Top 20 Halo players: Highest earners (November, 2021)

Before we get to the list, a few points worth noting. First, our list doesn’t include any earnings from Halo 1. Prize pools obviously weren’t as big as they are today and coverage of early events is limited.

Similarly, Halo 4 marked a significant dip for the pro scene as well. While we have factored in some of the more major tournaments, including Ace’s $200,000 free for all win, event coverage was also limited during this phase.

As a result, our list collects earnings from Halo 2, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo Reach, Halo 4, and Halo 5. We’ll be keeping things updated here moving forward as Infinite’s crowdfunded prize pools drastically raise the stakes.

All data has been compiled from esportsearnings and the official Halo Esports Wiki.

With all that in mind, here are the top 20 highest earning Halo players of all time.

No. Player Earnings 1 LethuL $640,500.00 2 SnakeBite $629,037.50 3 Royal2 $626,337.50 4 Frosty $577,975.00 5 AcE $337,587.50 6 Snipedown $316,200.00 7 iGotUrPistola $295,475.00 8 OGRE2 $256,949.00 9 Eco $253,950.00 10 StelluR $251,050.00 11 Renegade $217,750.00 12 Shotzzy $211,125.00 13 Huke $179,625.00 14 Naded $173,283.00 15 Roy $165,875.00 16 eL TowN $165,475.00 17 Lunchbox $162,875.00 18 Penguin $158,175.00 19 Walshy $156,694.00 20 Elamite $156,074.00

With Halo Infinite’s first LAN event fast approaching, as players set their sights on HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh, this list is sure to be shaken up in a big way. Not only is $250,000 on the line, but crowdfunding could boost it to one of the biggest prize pools we’ve ever seen.

So while these are the top 20 Halo earners for now, be sure to check back often as we’ll keep this list updated throughout Infinite’s first year.