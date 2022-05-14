spartan blasts eUnited’s “laughable” response to benching himself from Halo squad

Professional Halo player Tyler ‘spartan’ Ganza called eUnited’s response “laughable” following their reply to his explanation of why he benched himself from the org’s halo squad.

On May 13 spartan put out a lengthy twitlonger explaining that he was benching himself from eUnited’s Halo squad. Ganza said he would not be “forced to continue playing with a team in a downward spiral.”

“I am going to be watching from the sidelines for the foreseeable future until my contract expires which is seven days after worlds in October,” spartan wrote. “This means I will not be able to compete in any of the online pro series, the HCS NA Super, Orlando, or Worlds.”

eUnited responds to spartan’s twitlonger

Laughable — Tyler Ganza (@Spartan) May 14, 2022

On May 14 in response to this, eUnited put out a statement of their own, claiming spartan was “choosing to hastily bench himself prematurely before any final decisions have been made.”

Furthermore, they claimed that spartan had no formal buyout offers from other orgs. After their message was posted, Ganza replied, calling the message “laughable.”

“Hard for other orgs to make an offer when you tell their managers, ‘Our player is not for sale, untradable, and will not be playing under anyone other than eU this year.'” Ganza tweeted following eUnited’s response.

“My “demands” were that I wasn’t teaming with Ryan.” he continued. “Either we get someone to replace him or I would like to leave. We couldn’t get anybody I wanted because no orgs would let their players come. But yes, let’s flip the script on me”

My "demands" were that I wasn't teaming with Ryan. Either we get someone to replace him or I would like to leave. We couldn't get anybody I wanted because no orgs would let their players come. But yes, let's flip the script on me 💪 — Tyler Ganza (@Spartan) May 14, 2022

There’s obviously no love lost between the two sides after looking at the back and forth from the last few days, but how this entire situation will play out, and whether or not spartan will spend roughly the next six months on the bench remains to be seen.