Sources: Luminosity to make Halo return with Incognito roster

Luminosity Gaming are on the brink of unveiling Incognito as their Halo team, marking the North American organization’s return to the scene, sources have told Dexerto.

Incognito have been grinding through the ranks in the North American Halo scene in recent weeks, with their efforts rewarded earlier this month as they won the Game Pass has PC Games Open Series Major Kansas City.

In winning the Open Series event, Incognito earned $5,000 as well as an all-expense-paid trip to HCS Kansas City. They were also offered the opportunity to represent Verson1 at the event.

Sources told Dexerto that the team had talks with both Version1 and Luminosity before eventually signing with the latter organization. Version1 announced on April 12 their entrance into Halo esports with the Total Control roster, which finished runners-up to Incognito in the Open Series tournament.

Introducing the team representing us at HCS Kansas City. Welcome V1 Halo. pic.twitter.com/j1ddjGW022 — Version1 (@version1gg) April 12, 2022

Incognito feature three of the players that played under UYU at HCS Anaheim 2022 in addition to Joshua ‘Mash’ Mashlan, the team’s head coach at the event. UYU placed 9th-12th in Anaheim, where their campaign was cut short by FaZe in the second round of the lower bracket.

Giving Halo another shot

The move marks Luminosity’s return to the Halo scene after a four-year absence. The North American organization expanded into Halo in 2016 and notably achieved a top-six finish at the following year’s World Championship in Burbank with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins as part of the team.

Incognito are expected to make their debut for Luminosity at HCS Kansas, which will take place between April 29 and May 1. They will have to battle their way through the open bracket to earn a spot in pool play or in the championship bracket.

Luminosity Halo roster: