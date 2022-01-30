Halo veteran Roy joins Status Quo ahead of HCS Regionals Qualifier

Former Instinct and Evil Geniuses Halo player Justin ‘Roy’ Brown has joined Status Quo ahead of the HCS 2022 NA Regionals Qualifier.

The 31-year-old has been spotted scrimming for Status Quo in place of Charlie ‘Fragou7’ McLaughlin as the team stepped up their preparations for the HCS Regionals Qualifier.

The change comes after a series of mixed results from Status Quo in their first Halo Infinite tournaments. The team qualified for just one of the four HCS Pro Series that 343 has organized in North America, and in that tournament they went out in the first round of the lower bracket.

Roy brings a wealth of experience from his 12 years competing at the highest level in Halo for teams like Instinct and Evil Geniuses. He won 15 events during that time, including the 2011 MLG National Championship and X Games Aspen 2016, and earned over $200,000 in prize money before retiring in 2019.

Advertisement

In 2021, he ranked seventh on the list of the 25 greatest players of all time. His twin brother, Jason “Lunchbox” Brown, also made the list, at No.9.

Coming in at number 7 of the #HaloTop25, we have the best BR in the game – it's your boy @theRoyBorg! #7 Roy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CsHi7VWZjW — Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) September 16, 2021

Roy is no stranger to Status Quo, having previously made brief appearances under this tag. He played alongside Michael ‘Flamesword’ Chaves in 2012 at AGL 1 Chicago and in late 2020 in two FACEIT MCC Pro Series tournaments.

Scheduled for January 30, the HCS Regional Qualifier has eight spots at the NA Regionals up for grabs. The event will be held from February 11-13 in Anaheim, with FaZe, Sentinels, and OpTic Gaming among the eight teams already confirmed.

Advertisement

In a video posted on Twitter, Flamesword explained that Fragou7 will be “playing on his own” in the qualifier. “I do want him as a content creator, so we will be figuring that out,” he added.

Status Quo Halo roster: