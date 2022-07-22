Sources: FaZe Clan Halo to acquire Spartan from eUnited

Hayden Oberg . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

According to Dexerto sources, FaZe Clan’s Halo team is set to add Tyler ‘Spartan’ Ganza to its roster after the player’s lengthy dispute with his current side, eUnited.

FaZe Clan are looking to take on the big dogs in Halo. While recent tournaments have been dominated by the likes of Sentinels, Cloud9, and OpTic Gaming, roster changes across these teams have caused a stir at the top and could see other teams enter the mix.

One of those teams is FaZe who, after placing 5-6th at the most recent HCS Major in Kansas City, have been looking to bolster their squad with some huge changes.

We reported on FaZe Clan’s planned acquisition of Jonathan ‘Renegade’ Willette from Cloud9, having agreed to pay a buyout fee in excess of $400k — and they’re not done making moves yet.

Our sources have confirmed that FaZe are looking to propel their roster even further by bringing Spartan in, with the player having been extremely unsettled with eUnited and openly attempting to get a move away to another team.

In May 2022, Spartan announced that he would be benching himself from the active roster on eUnited. In his Twitlonger, he alleged that eUnited were attempting to hold him for the duration of his contract rather than let him join another team, as well as claiming they had dropped his pay from $5300 a month to just $300 a month.

With Renegade and Spartan both likely coming in to the fold, FaZe are sending out Adam ‘Bound’ Gray in the opposite direction, with Cloud9 eyeing him up as a Renegade replacement.

Jesse ‘bubu dubu’ Moeller was also made a free agent on June 17, meaning we could see a very new-look FaZe roster by the time the next event rolls around, with Spartan and Renegade joining Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona and Michael ‘Falcated’ Garcia.