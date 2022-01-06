OpTic Trippy sparks debate over adding CDL mode to Halo Infinite

OpTic Halo pro Joey ‘Trippy’ Taylor has divided opinions of his fellow pros after dropping the idea of adding Call of Duty’s popular CDL Hardpoint mode into the competitive rotation.

The Halo franchise has enjoyed a revival of sorts since the launch of Infinite, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in to the opening event, HCS Raleigh.

Multiple CoD pros, including former Halo world champion Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, have expressed an interest in the game, and it looks set to really challenge CoD when it comes to console esports dominance.

That’s not to say that Halo Infinite is perfect in the eyes of the pros, however, and Trippy thinking things could get interesting if Hardpoint was added into the competitive rotation.

Imagine a world where Hardpoint gets added into Halo's comp's rotation🥶 — OpTic Trippy (@TriPPPeY) January 4, 2022

Asking his followers to “imagine a world where Hardpoint gets added to the rotation,” Trippy might actually think there’s merit in the idea — and he’s not the only one.

FaZe Clan’s Jesse ‘bubudubu’ Moeller said that it “Feel like it would actually work well for this Halo.”

Feel like it would actually work well for this halo — FaZe Bubu (@bubudubu) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Sentinels’ Bradley ‘Frosty’ Bergstrom — who previously competed in the Call of Duty League under Florida Mutineers — simply said “please god no,” clearly not thinking it could work in Halo like it does in CoD.

PLEASE GOD NO — SEN Frosty (@FrostyBB) January 4, 2022

Outside of the views of pros, opinions have been split almost perfectly down the middle from the Halo community.

Some think it could possibly replace Slayer or Oddball, despite the mode’s relative similarities to Strongholds. Others believe it has absolutely no place in the game due to how prevalent grenades are in Halo Infinite.

It’s unlikely we see Hardpoint added in to Halo Infinite, but if it ever does happen, the pros — Trippy included — will definitely have some things to say.