OpTic finally gets Halo Infinite HCS team skin after Envy merger

Halo Infinite has officially revealed OpTic Gaming’s HCS team skin in-game following the org’s merger with partner team Envy.

As part of the Halo Championship Series deal with Halo Infinite, all nine partnered teams received in-game skins and Spartans that players can purchase.

However, since Envy was one of the original teams announced in this package, the merger with OpTic saw the Greenwall without a skin for nearly three months.

But, that time is now over as OpTic Gaming have revealed to their fans the official Halo skin that can be purchased right now.

OpTic Gaming get Halo Infinite skin

In a tweet on February 24, OpTic fans finally got what they have been waiting for since the release of Halo Infinite, an in-game skin. The pattern truly captures the green and black that the org has been known for throughout the years.

This makes sense, because 343 Industries announced that the Halo skin was fully designed by members of OpTic. The bundle is in the store right now and can be purchased for 1,000 credits, which costs the same as $10.

Also, 343 Industries dev, Tashi confirmed on Twitter that this has replaced the Envy skin. This means that the blue and grey concept has been vaulted and can’t be bought anymore. So this could serve as a great collectors item for fans that have it.

This is not a drill – OpTic Halo Infinite bundle is on the way and it looks soooooo good. Note: This will replace the Envy skin, so if you've waiting to buy it then this is your last chance. https://t.co/HDAAxvRHWD — Tashi (@Tashi343i) February 24, 2022

OpTic will debut this skin on LAN at HCS Kansas City, which is set to take place on April 29. Here, the Greenwall will also showcase their new roster, where FPS legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper has replaced Justin ‘iGotUrPistola’ Deese.

In the meantime, you can keep up to date on all the latest Halo Infinite and HCS news by visiting our page.