NICKMERCS thinks Halo Infinite will die without Battle Royale like Warzone

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes Halo Infinite is in trouble for not launching with a battle royale and following what Call of Duty has done with Warzone.

Ever since Warzone was released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, fans of other shooters have been imploring developers to follow suit and bring a battle royale to their game.

Even though its release has been delayed, and 343 have revealed plenty about what they’ve got up their sleeve for Halo Infinite multiplayer, fans have implored them to add a battle royale as well.

The developers have shut down the calls on a few occasions, but that hasn’t slowed them down too much. However, NICKMERCS believes it’s a mistake to not have a battle royale at launch.

The Twitch and YouTube star picked Halo as his answer on Twitter for the game that could give the gaming world a bit of a kick. Though, he quickly added his own thoughts that spun the initial response on its head.

“Ima keep it a buck. It’s prolly gonna be hot for 2 weeks. Then fall the f**k off,” the FaZe Clan star said. “No BR, last 3 halos were low tier in comparison. We’ll see tho, honestly just excited for something new. 0 expectations.”

Nick quickly came under flack from some Halo fans who labeled him as a “CoD player” but he clapped back at those with his own credentials before adding: “Halo not having a BR on release is one of the biggest missed opportunities I’ve seen in this gaming space. Ever.”

While some fans continued their criticism, claiming he just wants a new battle royale to add to his rotation of games, Nick argued otherwise and said BR games have zero signs of slowing down.

“343 hasn’t done the best job. I’m sure we can agree on that. But they have an opportunity to emulate what CoD did with Warzone. Look at the success,” he added. “Understanding your point, lack of resources and what not, I still think it’s well worth the attempt.”

Other content creators have aired similar views on the topic as well, with Nadeshot taking shots at “Halo purists” who argued that Infinite doesn’t need a BR.

At the end of the day, the decision lays with 343 and they could always develop one after launch just like other games have. We’ll just have to wait and see.