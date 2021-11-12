 How to watch $50k Halo 3 Twitch Rivals with Ninja: Streams, schedule, teams - Dexerto
Logo
Halo

How to watch $50k Halo 3 Twitch Rivals with Ninja: Streams, schedule, teams

Published: 12/Nov/2021 13:14

by Jacob Hale
Halo 3 cover art with Twitch Rivals logo
Twitch/343i

Share

Ninja Twitch Rivals

Twitch is hosting a Halo 3 throwback Twitch Rivals tournament with former pro and global streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins. With $50k up for grabs, here’s all the information you need on the event.

  • $50,000 shared among top teams
  • Top former pros such as Ninja, Ogre2, OpTic Maniac, and more
  • Kicks off on Saturday, November 13

Halo 3 is often regarded as one of the best Halo games in the franchise, and with the hype for Halo Infinite hotting up, Twitch Rivals are putting on a H3 tournament to get fans reminiscing.

They’ve put $50,000 on the line with a number of top former pros playing as captains. Here’s how you can tune in to the tournament, as well as the schedule and teams that will be competing.

Advertisement

Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals stream & schedule

The Halo 3 throwback tournament kicks off on Saturday, November 13, with matches starting at 12 PM PST (3 PM EST/8 PM GMT).

It will last several hours and into the evening.

Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals format & prize pool

Eight teams will be spread across two groups, which will then filter into a 4-team, double-elimination bracket.

To decide the teams, the eight captains will compete in a Free For All to determine draft order. This will feed into a snake draft to pick out teams until every available player has been selected.

The prize pool will be handed out as follows:

  • 1st: $12,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $8,000
  • 4th: $6,000
  • 5th: $5,000
  • 6th: $4,000
  • 7th: $3,000
  • 8th: $2,000

Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals teams

At the time of writing, the only competitors to have been announced by Twitch are the eight captains. They are:

Advertisement

  • Ninja
  • Tsquared
  • Hysteria
  • OpTic Maniac
  • Ogre2
  • Elamite
  • ACE
  • Victory
  • GHO57ayame

It’s unclear who they will be able to draft from, though many fans are anticipating a healthy mix of both former and current Halo pros to make up the teams.

Advertisement
Advertisement