How to watch $50k Halo 3 Twitch Rivals with Ninja: Streams, schedule, teams

Twitch is hosting a Halo 3 throwback Twitch Rivals tournament with former pro and global streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins. With $50k up for grabs, here’s all the information you need on the event.

$50,000 shared among top teams

Top former pros such as Ninja, Ogre2, OpTic Maniac, and more

Kicks off on Saturday, November 13

Halo 3 is often regarded as one of the best Halo games in the franchise, and with the hype for Halo Infinite hotting up, Twitch Rivals are putting on a H3 tournament to get fans reminiscing.

They’ve put $50,000 on the line with a number of top former pros playing as captains. Here’s how you can tune in to the tournament, as well as the schedule and teams that will be competing.

Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals stream & schedule

The Halo 3 throwback tournament kicks off on Saturday, November 13, with matches starting at 12 PM PST (3 PM EST/8 PM GMT).

It will last several hours and into the evening.

Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals format & prize pool

Eight teams will be spread across two groups, which will then filter into a 4-team, double-elimination bracket.

To decide the teams, the eight captains will compete in a Free For All to determine draft order. This will feed into a snake draft to pick out teams until every available player has been selected.

The prize pool will be handed out as follows:

1st: $12,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $8,000

4th: $6,000

5th: $5,000

6th: $4,000

7th: $3,000

8th: $2,000

Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals teams

At the time of writing, the only competitors to have been announced by Twitch are the eight captains. They are:

Ninja

Tsquared

Hysteria

OpTic Maniac

Ogre2

Elamite

ACE

Victory

GHO57ayame

It’s unclear who they will be able to draft from, though many fans are anticipating a healthy mix of both former and current Halo pros to make up the teams.