How to watch $50k Halo 3 Twitch Rivals with Ninja: Streams, schedule, teams

Twitch is hosting a Halo 3 throwback Twitch Rivals tournament with former pro and global streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins. With $50k up for grabs, here’s all the information you need on the event.
- $50,000 shared among top teams
- Top former pros such as Ninja, Ogre2, OpTic Maniac, and more
- Kicks off on Saturday, November 13
Halo 3 is often regarded as one of the best Halo games in the franchise, and with the hype for Halo Infinite hotting up, Twitch Rivals are putting on a H3 tournament to get fans reminiscing.
They’ve put $50,000 on the line with a number of top former pros playing as captains. Here’s how you can tune in to the tournament, as well as the schedule and teams that will be competing.
Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals stream & schedule
The Halo 3 throwback tournament kicks off on Saturday, November 13, with matches starting at 12 PM PST (3 PM EST/8 PM GMT).
It will last several hours and into the evening.
Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals format & prize pool
Eight teams will be spread across two groups, which will then filter into a 4-team, double-elimination bracket.
To decide the teams, the eight captains will compete in a Free For All to determine draft order. This will feed into a snake draft to pick out teams until every available player has been selected.
The prize pool will be handed out as follows:
- 1st: $12,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $8,000
- 4th: $6,000
- 5th: $5,000
- 6th: $4,000
- 7th: $3,000
- 8th: $2,000
Halo 3 $50k Twitch Rivals teams
Meet the captains & legendary teams they’re repping in the $50K Twitch Rivals: @Halo 3 Throwback with @Ninja!@Tsquared@JacobHysteria@TomRyanOGRE2@OpTicMaNiaC@Elamite@MLGACE@VictoryCJT@GH057ayame
Join @GoldenboyFTW & @Brav, Saturday at 12pm PT https://t.co/Q8HdBSxvnC
— Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) November 11, 2021
At the time of writing, the only competitors to have been announced by Twitch are the eight captains. They are:
- Ninja
- Tsquared
- Hysteria
- OpTic Maniac
- Ogre2
- Elamite
- ACE
- Victory
- GHO57ayame
It’s unclear who they will be able to draft from, though many fans are anticipating a healthy mix of both former and current Halo pros to make up the teams.