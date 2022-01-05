How to get rare Halo Infinite Nail Polish Armor Coating: OPI collab details

Spartans can now rock a special nail polish-themed Armor Coating in Halo Infinite thanks to a collaboration between Xbox and OPI. Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on it.

If you’re trying to stand out from the crowd in Halo Infinite, a sparkly new Armor Coating is now available to help you do just that. Distinct from any other cosmetics in the game, this new look comes with a shiny layer of paint similar to what you’d see in a bright purple nail polish.

Xbox has teamed up with popular nail polish brand OPI and as part of the collab, a unique in-game reward is now accessible in Halo Infinite.

From the full price to redeeming your Armor Coating, here’s how you can get the exclusive nail polish item in Halo Infinite.

How to unlock nail polish Armor Coating in Halo Infinite

This promotion is built around OPI’s Spring 2022 Collection. As a result, it won’t be around forever. To make sure you don’t miss out, all you have to do is buy a few nail polish products to receive a Halo Infinite code.

You have to spend $20 or more on products in the Spring Collection from now until Thursday, March 31. Each 12 nail polish hues are inspired by Xbox to some degree, with names like ‘N00berry’ and ‘You Can’t CTRL Me.’

Below is a step-by-step breakdown of the full process.

Spend $20 or more on products in the OPI Spring 2022 Collection Grab your receipt and send a clear photo to the OPI rewards page . OPI will verify the receipt over the following 48 hours. Once verified, a code with your Halo Infinite reward will be emailed to you. Enter your Xbox code here or directly on your console.

Once you’ve purchased your OPI goodies, a code will be on the way for you to unlock your Halo Infinite item — keep your eyes peeled!

That’s all there is to grabbing this limited-time Halo Infinite Armor Coating for yourself. Once it’s gone, there’s no telling if it will ever be available again.

Expect to see plenty of bright purple Spartans on the battlefield over the next few weeks as players get their hands on this sparkly suit.