Halo TV show reportedly caused delay to Halo Infinite

A new report is claiming that Halo Infinite’s delay 2021 was partly the fault of the upcoming television series called Halo TV.

The Halo TV show is scheduled to premiere in 2021 on Showtime - a premium American television network featuring big-budget programs. As it turns out, the show’s production may have impacted Halo Infinite.

According to a report by Thurrott, the planned television show has become a “significant distraction” for the management at 343 Industries. An insider told the site that, oftentimes, the series' production would take priority, shifting focus away from Infinite’s development.

On August 11, 343 revealed that the game would be postponed to 2021, claiming, “multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all year.”

The report also claims that these distractions led to interruptions in the development process, keeping it from reaching the targeted deadline, which was meant to be by the end of 2020.

Other factors that contributed to the delay reportedly include a large portion of the game being outsourced to third-party contractors and significant disagreements with Tim Longo, the former creative director for the title.

Additionally, an insider claimed that there were communication issues with the engineering and marketing teams, as the former asked to hold content back but marketing didn't listen and kept releasing material.

The delay of Halo Infinite was a substantial blow to Microsoft, who intended the game to launch alongside the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.

Meanwhile, the Halo TV show was first announced in 2018 and is being produced by Showtime in association with Microsoft, 343 Industries, and Amblin TV.

“Halo is our most ambitious series ever, and we expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” president and CEO of Showtime David Nevins said.

No official release date has been announced for the series, but Showtime has confirmed that it will feature 10 episodes to kick things off.