Halo subreddit sent into “lockdown” as players lash out at 343 over Halo Infinite

The Halo subreddit has been sent into lockdown after moderators claimed toxicity over Halo Infinite has “spiraled out of control” and made it “impossible” for people to have civil discussions.

Halo Infinite players have been vocal about their concerns with the game ever since the multiplayer beta launched on November 15.

They’ve touched on everything from battle pass progression and melee hit registration to a lack of game modes and more.

The main outlet for their frustration has been the Halo subreddit, which has a little under 1 million members.

However, the moderators have decided to lock it down temporarily after claiming there has been an increase in “toxicity” and a lack of civil discussion between players and the developers.

“This has absolutely gone on long enough and spiraled out of control,” said a moderator. “The amount of toxicity on the sub from both sides has made it impossible for people to have civil discussions, which is what the mod team strives.”

The moderator also mentioned that some users have been doxxing others and even issuing death threats. As a result, the team has decided to lock down the subreddit in an attempt to settle things down.

“We’re temporarily putting the sub on lockdown so people can hopefully settle down a bit, and we can hit the reset button before launch. At the end of the day, this is a video game, and this level of vitriol is unwarranted.”

The subreddit will remain in lockdown until Monday, December 6. However, the moderator said that if users use it as an opportunity to “stir up crap” in other subreddits, the Halo subreddit could shut down altogether.

They also outlined some changes moving forward: “We are never going to remove all criticism or relegate all of it to mega threads,” they said. “Sticking everything in mega threads means a lot of it isn’t going to get seen.”

“We are going to get rid of lower-effort and duplicate critique threads. The entire front page doesn’t need to be spammed by 20 of the same threads when a few thoughtful, highly-upvoted, active threads get the point across just as well.”