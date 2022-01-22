Halo fans can finally rejoice as Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Battle Pass will finally allow players to earn credits.

Ever since the game’s release, Halo Infinite fans have been nothing short of critical when it comes to the store. Starting off as a concern from the community pertaining to what they deemed were unjust prices, the criticism quickly became toxic leading to the game’s subreddit being locked.

This backlash eventually garnered enough attention, leading 343 Industries’ Head of Design, Jerry Hook, to reveal that major changes to the game’s cosmetics prices were on the way.

But even with the new changes, players remained unsatisfied, pointing out the lack of buyable individual items in the shop, forcing another member of 343 to respond stating that store changes “are going to happen gradually over time”.

Halo Infinite players will be able to earn credits via the Season 2 Battle Pass

In a post on the Halo Waypoint forums on January 21, community manager, John Junyszek confirmed that players will soon be able to earn credits by just playing the game, stating, “Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season’s 2 Battle Pass.”

According to Junyszek, this has been an ongoing process for 343 dating back to launch as the dev team “has been monitoring the discussion on the Shop, bundles, and pricing in the game.”

That’s not all as of January 21, they’ve begun rolling changes to how they “package and price items in the Shop”, with the goal of eventually reducing pricing all across the board, providing “stronger values” in their bundles.

As per Junyszek’s post, 343’s plan is to begin with individual items outside of bundles and more. In mid-January of 2022, 343 reduced the prices of their weekly bundles, while they will work on individual items later in the month.

With Halo Infinite fans’ disgruntlement beginning to get answered, only time will tell if devs will continue to make changes.