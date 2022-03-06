Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event: schedule, modes, event pass rewards, more

The Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event kicks off soon, and it’s packed with new game modes, cosmetic rewards, and more. Here’s everything we know about it so far, including when it begins.

Halo Infinite has already had several events, including Fracture: Tenrai and Cyber Showdown. Now, we’re on the verge of diving into the next one, Tactical Ops, which is expected to launch in the next few days.

343 Industries haven’t revealed all the details yet. However, we do know quite a bit thanks to a handful of leaks.

Let’s take a look at when it begins, what game modes are included, what rewards there are, and more.

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event schedule

343 Industries have not revealed the official launch date for the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event other than saying it starts soon. However, it’s believed to kick off on March 8 and will run for two weeks until March 21.

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event game modes

As the name suggests, the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event revolves around the Tactical Slayer game mode. However, the developers confirmed they’ll be adding new variants of the game mode to spice things up.

It is believed this will include Tactical Slayer Commandos, Tactical Slayer Manglers, Tactical Slayer Sidekicks, and Tactical Slayer Stalkers.

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event pass and rewards

The Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event pass hasn’t been revealed yet. However, it will run alongside include ten tiers of exclusive cosmetic rewards complete with attachments, armor visors, stances, and more.

Leakers have unearthed most of the cosmetics included. You will be able to earn these rewards by completing Event Challenges once the Tactical Ops event launches.

Here’s a list of everything found so far:

Rank Cosmetic Item Rank 1 Spartan Stance Rank 2 Purple Armor Visor Rank 3 Emile’s Helmet Weapon Charm Rank 4 Crossing Swords Backdrops Rank 5 Mark V Zeta Helmet Rank 6 Mark VII Chest Attachment Rank 7 Mark VII Hip Attachment Rank 8 Mark VII Gloves Rank 9 Mark VII Armor Coating (Orange & Silver) Rank 10 Mark V Zeta Helmet Attachment

How to unlock the Tactical Ops Armor Set in Halo Infinite

The event will also include the Tactical Ops Armor Set, which can be unlocked by completing challenges and reaching a certain tier in the event pass. Unfortunately, we won’t know what those are until the event pass releases.

However, we do know what the Tactical Ops Armor Set will look like. Leakers affiliated with Delta Archive found an image of it in the data. It’s a stark contrast to the previous Samurai-themed Yoroi Armor Set.

That’s everything we know about the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event so far. It will help keep the game fresh for players desperately waiting for Season 2, alongside more events in the lead-up too.

