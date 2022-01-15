Halo Infinite skin price set for major change after devs address backlash

Jerry Hook, Head of Design at 343 Industries, has revealed major changes coming to Halo Infinite’s cosmetics and their prices following fairly consistent player backlash on the topic.

Despite the considerable anticipation that surrounded Halo Infinite prior to its release, the community has had a lot to say about the latest instalment in 343’s acclaimed franchise.

Much of the feedback has been critical and some even turned toxic, leading to the game’s subreddit being locked so players could not flood it with negativity.

Among other problems, like the game’s lack of classic game modes, criticism has centered on the cost of in-game cosmetics, as well as not being able to earn credits to unlock cosmetics and other store items.

Thankfully, the issues were addressed by Jerry Hook, 343’s Head of Design, in a series of tweets on January 15.

Hook, among other things, promised that the prices of cosmetics will be reduced “across the board”, and said he recognizes the need to add a system that allows players to earn credits in-game.

“We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week,” he said. “Starting Tuesday [January 18], the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.”

He followed up his tweets by confirming that 343 will endeavor to “continue to learn and improve” based on player feedback.

When asked by one player about a system that would enable players to earn credits through playing the game, Hook said: “I think we need to do both.”

Whilst the changes are far from solving all of Halo Infinite’s problems, many welcomed Hook’s comments and agreed they were a step in the right direction.