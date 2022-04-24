When is Halo Infinite Season 3? Release date, Campaign Splitscreen, maps & modes

343 Industries are getting ready to unleash Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves, but the devs also have content for Season 3 in its sights. Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite Season 3 including a release date, new features, and more.

The studio is looking to turn around Halo Infinite after player complaints urged 343 to implement everything from more quality of life updates, bug fixes, and content after a disappointing post-launch experience.

343 acknowledged the shortcomings and are moving quickly to rectify the biggest issues by expanding Certain Affinity’s influence on the game as well as committing to release major features like Forge.

But all those changes are expected to come in Season 2, and 343 have a lot more set in their sights in time for the release of Halo Infinite Season 3.

When does Halo Infinite Season 3 start?

Halo Infinite Season 3 will start on November 8 once Lone Wolves wraps up. The release will come just before Infinite’s one-year anniversary since its launch.

Where other titles have seasons that last weeks, Infinite will continue its trend of months-long windows that will give players plenty of chance to complete its Battle Pass.

As mentioned before, Halo Infinite is going to get a huge dose of steady content to make up for lost time. This is great news for Halo fans seeing as Season 3 promises to bring long-awaited features.

Campaign Splitscreen Co-Op

343 don’t have a set date for Halo Infinite Campaign Splitscreen Co-Op’s release date but they expect to have it sometime within Season 3.

That means Halo Infinite players will finally be able to explore the wide, open-world design of the campaign with a friend in the classic couch co-op mode.

This has been a major request from the Halo community who expected the mode to release with the game, but will have to wait a year later to use it.

Forge Open Beta

The studio listed Halo Infinite’s Forge open beta for sometime in September but also have it down to come out in Season 3.

Whether this is to account for possible technical difficulties or signaling major enhancements to the mode remains to be seen, but Forge will clearly be a point of emphasis in Season 2 & 3.

New maps and modes

As Halo Infinite looks down the barrel of game-changing modes in Season 2, 343 are hoping to have even more playlists for people to explore once Season 3 drops.

This will be accompanied by new maps that have yet to be revealed but will join the upcoming Catalyst and Breaker in the matchmaking queue.

Halo Infinite Season 3 is months away but 343 Industries are locked-in to give the title what fans have been calling for since its successful launch in 2021.