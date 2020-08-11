Halo Infinite release date delayed, won't release with Xbox Series X

343 Industries have announced that their prized upcoming title, Halo Infinite, won't be releasing on schedule as planned and instead will debut in 2021.

343 revealed the news on August 11, citing the current global health issues as one of the main reasons why the sixth main entry of the Halo series has been delayed into 2021

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all year," they wrote.

As of now, no official release date has been announced, so it's unclear how long into the new year fans will have to wait before getting their hands on Infinite.

This article is being updated with more information...