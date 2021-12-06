Halo Infinite playlist trick makes Battle Pass grind a breeze

Halo Infinite currently doesn’t allow players to pick which playlists they want, but this trick enables you to check which mode you’re about to play, which can save you a lot of time.

Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass challenges require players to get kills with certain weapons or vehicles and play select game modes to reach the next tier. This may not seem like a problem, but the lack of playlist options makes completing these challenges difficult. Not only does this lead to many players leaving online lobbies, but it can also waste a lot of time that could be spent leveling up the Battle Pass.

While 343 recently announced that they’re adding more game modes to Halo Infinite, players still can’t select how they want to play. Instead, the game randomly selects from modes like Oddball, CTF, Slayer, and Strongholds. Fortunately, one Halo Infinite player has discovered a trick that can save you a lot of time when queuing up for multiplayer matches.

Halo Infinite lobby trick

Having to queue up for random multiplayer matches only to be put into a mode you don’t want to play can be incredibly frustrating. This is especially true if you need to complete Battle Pass challenges with specific weapons, vehicles, and modes.

Simply follow the instructions outlined below whenever you want to see what mode you’re playing on.

Start connecting to a game. When the bar at the bottom turns blue and it connects you to a lobby, press TAB or Select on controller. Look at the social menu and see what game mode you’re joining under the Fireteam tab. If it’s a mode you don’t want press F while in the social menu or X on controller.

While Spartans can’t select the mode they wish to play, this Reddit user’s nifty trick can save you a lot of time. It’s important to note that the method above only works for unranked Halo Infinite matches, so it’s best not to try replicating this for competitive games.

Hopefully, 343 enable players to select their desired game modes in the future, but until then, this method can make leveling up the game’s Battle Pass challenges less tedious.