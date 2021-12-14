Halo Infinite login bug destroys campaign save files

Halo Infinite players have discovered another bug, but this time it has the power to destroy entire campaign save files.

Critics have praised Halo Infinite as a step forward for the franchise. The multiplayer seemingly nails what has made competitive Halo so invigorating, and the open-world campaign is a grapple-shot in the right direction.

Despite having a great reception, Infinite isn’t without its flaws. Some of which are bugs and glitches that are sometimes game-breaking. However, there are a few bugs that have comical results.

One of the most recent bugs is a double-login issue that completely wipes campaign save data. It can also corrupt a player’s profile making it impossible to play multiplayer modes.

Halo Infinite save-wiping login bug

The bug is showcased in a video by Dustin K on YouTube. According to his comments and various reports on Twitter, this glitch is a widespread issue that’s destroying campaign save files.

According to him, the glitch occurs when the game detects two or more controller inputs. This can happen when a player’s controller disconnects and reconnects, or if they are using both KBM and controller.

When fans trigger the bug, a dialogue box will pop up asking players to log into their Xbox account. This window has a green button that says “Let’s Go”, and pressing the button is what corrupts the player’s data.

If a player presses the button and then loads a save file, they will experience some wonky camera movements. They will then be booted out of their save file and it will be wiped. According to Dustin, the corrupted file cannot be salvaged.

Various players are also reporting this issue affecting the multiplayer mode. It causes them to fall through the map or lose control of their camera.

How to fix the Halo Infinite login bug

To avoid corrupting your data, all you need to do is click the “x” in the top right corner of the dialogue box. DO NOT press the “Let’s Go” button.

If you do press “Let’s Go”, close out of Halo Infinite and relaunch it. This will keep you from losing any of your saved data and allow you to play multiplayer as normal.

For more Halo Infinite, check out why players want to play as the "sexy" campaign Elite, and stay tuned for more news and guides.