Halo Infinite leaks suggest new Warzone-inspired mode with battle royale features

New Halo Infinite screenshots appear to indicate a follow-up to Halo 5’s Warzone mode could be in the works with battle royale features at its core. It comes after Halo Infinite didn’t come with the popular mode at launch.

With interest surrounding Halo Infinite continuing to plummet, a new battle royale-inspired game mode could be on the way to revive Microsoft’s latest release. Long before the game launched in 2021, various leaks and rumors pointed towards the inclusion of Halo’s first true battle royale.

Countless streamers like Dr Disrespect and NICKMERCS even claimed the 343 title would “die” without one. Three months on from its release and with fewer than 10,000 daily players on Steam, their predictions have held true.

However, plans may finally be in motion to bring some form of battle royale-inspired mode to Halo Infinite.

While no potential date has been teased, and no gameplay has been revealed, newly leaked screenshots indicate a successor to Halo 5’s Warzone mode is currently in development.

Before Warzone was synonymous with the Call of Duty franchise, it was the name for a 12v12 mode in Halo 5. Players would race through vast open maps to complete various objectives, be it killing bosses or wiping out enemy squads.

As a bigger game mode than the standard options, Warzone came fit with all of Halo’s usual vehicles and Big Team Battle traits. It now appears to be making a comeback of sorts in Halo Infinite, though with more of a battle royale focus than before.

Through a leaked settings page from HaloHubGG, a range of features familiar to the genre have been revealed. This includes ODST style drop pods that spawn players in to a constantly moving ‘containment zone’ akin to any other circle or safe zone in the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

While it does still appear to be a team-oriented mode, with squads having set ‘lifepools’ shared across the board, the inclusion of battle royale features could give way to a completely fresh experience.

These leaks follow close behind a January 29 report from Windows Central that claimed Certain Affinity, a co-developer on Halo Infinite, was working on a separate game mode for multiplayer.

Allegedly codenamed ‘Tatanka,’ this mode was described as a more “newcomer-friendly” playlist; one that “isn’t as demanding competitively than existing multiplayer modes.”

Moreover, its design reportedly intends to “entice users who typically aren’t interested in Halo, potentially targeting gamers on Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, or Apex Legends.”

This could certainly be in relation to the newly leaked Halo Warzone revival, though no details have yet been confirmed.

Although the new mode appears to be in development, don’t hold your breath on an imminent drop. “We don’t expect this mode to release anytime soon, HaloHubGG added.

For now, Halo fans will have to make do with content arriving as part of the Season 2 update. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here if any further details emerge on Halo’s potential BR mode.