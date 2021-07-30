Halo Infinite issues delay July preview: Waypoint crashes, Xbox Insider ‘pending’

A litany of rollout issues for Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer tech preview event caused a major delay with countless players still locked out as a result of Waypoint crashes, Xbox Insider problems, and more.

After years of waiting, the general public was finally set to go hands-on with Halo Infinite for the first time through a technical preview in July. For the lucky few that were invited through the Insider program, July 29 was intended as the first day to experience the next Halo entry.

As thousands eagerly awaited the chance to jump in, July 29 continued to wind down. The hours passed by as developers at 343 Industries attempted to set the technical preview online in spite of various server issues.

Shortly after 7PM PT, the first batch of downloads started to appear online, however, it wasn’t long until more critical problems became apparent. For many who received an invite, Halo Infinite remains inaccessible.

Halo Infinite July tech preview Waypoint crashes

In order to access the Halo Infinite test, players had to go through Halo Waypoint. This is where all key messaging came through, including the download codes themselves.

As players rushed to grab their codes, Waypoint itself came under heavy fire. The site crashed before long, leaving a good chunk of the community unable to even so much as download the technical preview on day one.

Waypoint is sure to gradually come back online over the course of the July preview. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest over at @DexertoHalo.

The site is crashing with how many people are trying to check for their code, and not everyone’s code will be instantly there. Will roll out slowly — Halo Infinite News (@DexertoHalo) July 30, 2021

Halo Infinite July tech preview Xbox Insider ‘pending’

Last but not least, those attempting to play Halo Infinite on console were also hit with some unforeseen issues. Upon booting the game through the Insider Hub app, a vast majority of players were stuck on a ‘pending’ screen.

Players were unable to enter the game due to an “extremely heavy load” hitting the servers all at once. Many remained stuck on this error screen for hours, including Halo’s very own Community Director.

There’s no telling how long it may take for this particular problem to be resolved. With thousands of players all trying to join, it could still be a while yet before the servers are stable.

We know many Xbox players are waiting a long time at "Pending" on the Xbox Insider Hub app right now. The servers are under extremely heavy load; please be patient, try again if the "Pending" times out, and stay tuned. — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) July 30, 2021

Ultimately, the purpose of these preview events is to ensure a smooth launch for Infinite later this year. With more Insider tests expected to follow, these initial server problems are sure to be ironed out.

Dexerto will keep you updated on the state of the Halo Infinite preview.