Halo Infinite Feb 3 update patch notes: Big Team Battle finally fixed

The first proper Halo Infinite update in weeks is finally locked in as 343 Industries has confirmed yet another Big Team Battle fix is on the way after a failed first attempt.

The first few months of Halo Infinite haven’t exactly been the smoothest. Slow responses to critical issues, “lazy” events, and even flawed updates have all led to a constant string of criticism.

Devs have since delayed Season 2 and even the 2022 roadmap with it due to a wide array of existing issues. Finally looking to get back on track, however, we now have details on Infinite’s next big update.

Advertisement

After a false start in resolving Big Team Battle last month, a proper fix is now on the way. Here’s everything you need to know about the February 3 Halo Infinite patch.

Big Team Battle update

When Big Team Battle arrived in December, key matchmaking problems quickly came under fire. Players were often left in endless queues just hoping to find a match. Even searching as part of a larger squad couldn’t help salvage the mode.

343 rolled out a small hotfix on January 19 to address the flaw, though it didn’t quite do the trick. “We know this is an ongoing source of frustration and the team will continue to work towards a resolution,” Halo’s Community Director Brian ‘ske7ch’ Jarrard said.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything we know about Halo TV series

Two weeks later and said resolution appears to be locked in.

“Update for BTB is ready for launch,” Senior Community Manager John ‘Unyshek’ Junyszek announced on February 2.

Meeting just wrapped: Update for BTB is ready for launch tomorrow, targeting 10am PT.

See you all then 🤞 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) February 2, 2022

Specifics haven’t yet been revealed, but we do know one thing for certain. The BTB fix arrives on February 3 as part of the next Halo Infinite patch. This new update should be available to download at 10AM PT | 1PM ET Unyshek confirmed.

Halo Infinite February 3 patch notes

Full patch notes are not yet available for Infinite’s February 3 update.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with all the latest as new details emerge.