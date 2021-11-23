Halo Infinite dominates CoD Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 on Twitch in opening week

Halo Infinite launched on November 15 to mass fanfare, with players from all different games flocking over to 343’s latest release. Some of the top streamers in the world have been broadcasting their gameplay, and Halo has been beating its competition across Twitch.

With names like Ninja, Dr Disrespect, Snip3down and Myth all streaming the revived franchise’s new game, the numbers have excelled, especially with the HCS Open qualifiers bringing in a decent amount of viewers.

While it’s not exactly set the Twitch world alight, Halo has still launched with mass popularity, and its numbers are dwarfing those of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.

Here are the numbers, according to Twitch tracking site SullyGnome.

Between November 16 and November 23, Halo Infinite ranked as the 11th most-watched category on Twitch with over 9.2m hours viewed, just beaten to a top 10 spot by Teamfight Tactics.

Further down the charts, though, rival new releases Battlefield and Vanguard struggle to come anywhere close. Battlefield 2042 comes at the 16th spot for weekly viewership in the same time period, with 5.7m hours watched, while Vanguard lags behind in 18th with 4.99m hours watched.

In fact, while Call of Duty battle royale Warzone is much more popular than Vanguard, Halo Infinite actually placed above that too, with around 250,000 more hours watched.

While this could be attributed to a new game hype, Halo’s figures are almost double that of Vanguard, which will definitely make for sore viewing for Call of Duty fans.

It’s also worth noting that these figures are only attributable to Twitch streams. They could look very different with other platforms included, especially as Dr Disrespect, on YouTube, was by far the most viewed streamer on Halo on launch day, beating out his Twitch competition by a considerable margin.