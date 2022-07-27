GamingHalo

Halo Infinite devs reveal images of scrapped vehicles, weapons & enemies

. Last updated: Jul 27, 2022
halo cutting room floor screenshot cut content header image
343 Industries / Bungie

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries peels back the curtain on Halo: Combat Evolves’ history, showcasing images of cut content from the game.

343 Industries have been digging through the archives as of late in a series called ‘Cutting Room’ found on the Halo Waypoint companion website.

This latest installment takes a trip down memory lane for the 2001 release Halo: Combat Evolved which started Microsoft’s iconic first-person shooter.

This latest blog post dives into cut content from the game, which hosts a bunch of images showing scrapped weapons, vehicles, and enemies.

Halo: Combat Evolved devs revealed scrapped content

halo combat evolved stealth tank viper
343 Industries / Bungie
The M700 Viper tank was a cut vehicle from Halo: Combat Evolved, which will eventually make its way into the Master Chief Collection.

Alex Wakeford, a writer on the Community Team at 343 Industries, helmed the piece which details the history leading up to Halo: Combat Evolves release.

The piece first detailed weapons that the development team scrapped for the first game, including the Spectre, the JOV-99 Kestrel, and the Überchassis H2C.

Wakeford gives each of the scrapped vehicles bits of official lore. For example, the CMA originally commissioned the JOV-99 Kestrel for battle use, but after the dissolution of the CMA, the Misriah Armory lobbied for the Wasp to effectively replace it.

What’s more, is that a lot of these scrapped vehicles will be canon again and added back to Halo in The Masterchief Collection thanks to the Digsite Alpha initiative.

halo combat evolved gravity wrench
343 Industries / Bungie
The gravity wrench was a scrapped weapon for Halo: Combat Evolved.

The post details a few scrapped enemies, like the Thorn Beast and Blind Wolf predators, along with the tiny Keelbug.

Finally, fans got a look at the gravity wrench weapon, which fired a compressed gravitic field that was originally used for mining by Miner Forerunners in the Halo universe.

Fans interested in learning more about Halo’s lore should give the full post a read, as it does a lot to flesh out the roots that started the now iconic history of the Halo franchise.

keep reading

pokemon go evanston illinois logo header image
Pokemon

Man charged in shooting that killed dad playing Pokemon Go with daughter

. 50 seconds ago
Bryce Hall says Tayler Holder sent more cease and desist
Entertainment

Bryce Hall claims Tayler Holder sent him another cease and desist

. 4 minutes ago
image for article: "Devastating Apex Legends combo is perfect for Ash and Bangalore"
Apex Legends

Devastating Apex Legends combo is perfect for Ash and Bangalore

. 22 minutes ago
loading...