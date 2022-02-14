Halo Infinite devs respond to issues with “broken” ranked matchmaking

Halo Infinite developers 343 have responded to some player concerns over “broken” matchmaking, especially when it comes to ranked, as the skill levels have been wildly split recently.

Despite first being revealed all the way back in 2018, it took a further three years for 343 to finally get Halo Infinite out to the hoards of waiting Halo fans.

After a few rounds of testing, the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite was released ahead of the campaign, much to the delight of players, and it became a pretty big hit right. Players flocked to the game for the first weeks, battling it out in both unranked and ranked matches.

Advertisement

Since that first initial boom period, though, Infinite has encountered plenty of issues, which have been compounded by players walking away from the game to play other titles instead. As a result, matchmaking has become a little funky too.

In terms of ranked play, many players have complained about the skill levels becoming a bit too messed up, with Onyx players regularly running into silvers and low-rated gold players.

Former Apex Legends pro Jon ‘Falloutt’ Kefaloukos quizzed 343’s John Junyszek on the issues, noting how the matchmaking system had gone from being “very good” to “broken” so quickly.

“Hey Jon – I’ve definitely seen an uptick in players reporting weird skill matches in ranked,” Junyszek responded. “I’ll ask the team to investigate!”

Advertisement

Hey Jon – I've definitely seen an uptick in players reporting weird skill matches in ranked. I'll ask the team to investigate! — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) February 12, 2022

While a change might not be immediate, it is at least good news for players who have encountered these issues that 343 are aware of them and looking into it.

It could very well be the case that there aren’t enough players to populate matches with the correct matchmaking features, and if that’s the case, then the devs will have to find a way to get players back into Infinite.