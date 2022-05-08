Halo Infinite dev teases return of iconic fan-favorite maps

Halo Infinite developer Joseph Staten has hinted toward the return of some fan-favorite maps from the older titles following the anticipated release of Season 2.

Halo Infinite’s release in late 2021 got off to a fantastic start. In fact, it looked like the new game developed by 343 Industries had gotten ahead of its rivals Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.

However, the delayed release of the game’s second season left some displeased. While the anticipated update injected some life into the game after the update finally arrived, it was met with outrage as its launch was “bumpy.”

But as we look towards Season 3, one developer has teased that some fan-favorite Halo maps could make their way into the 2021 title.

In a podcast released on May 7 from Kinda Funny, Halo Infinite’s Head of Creative Joesph Staten was asked how easy it would be for the developers to simply flip a switch and release old fan-favorite maps into the new game as we lead up to Season 3.

“I can talk about some things, but I can’t talk about others. There are some great Halo maps,” the developer said. “I think we all have our personal favorites, Guardian, Gulch, Pit. There are a lot of maps that are awesome right?

“I think it would be awesome to play on those maps again, don’t you guys think? Like it sounds like a fun thing,” he added.

Timestamp of 21:24

Recently, 343 Industries has been under a lot of fire from the community as well as popular creators such as NICKMERCS. The streaming star slammed and called the dev team “horrendous” – warning players to not get their hopes up ahead of the rumored release of a Halo battle royale mode.

Only time will tell if the developers will be able to get things right in the next update though.