Halo Infinite dev confirms when anti-cheat update is coming to deal with hackers

After a promising launch, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has come under fire in recent weeks over the lack of anti-cheat and matchmaking issues in Big Team Battle. After 343 Industries returned from the holiday break, a dev has reassured players that a fix is on the way.

Despite launching to positive reception from fans, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has received its fair share of criticism recently. From the slow Battle Pass progression to the overpriced cosmetics, fans have made their feelings clear on what needs to change.

One of the game’s most popular modes, Big Team Battle, has also been impossible to play due to matchmaking issues. While cheaters have been ruining matches across the board, leading to calls for anti-cheat to be implemented.

Advertisement

Thankfully, these final two issues have officially been addressed by a 343 dev, who promised players that they are working to solve the problems as soon as possible.

Speaking a post on the official Halo forum, the 343 Industries employee said that the team is back in action, and is working on providing a “roadmap” of fixes in an effort to “manage expectations.”

They did, however, directly address the issues regarding BTB that they were unable to get fixed before the holiday break. “While BTB has remained playable, there are matchmaking issues that increase with more players and larger fireteams have a low chance of successfully joining into a game together,” said the dev in the forum post.

Advertisement

Read More: Halo Infinite leaks reveal possible Buzz Lightyear crossover

“A strike force continued to work on this over the break and we’re optimistic to say we believe we have a fix in hand for the core issue. This went into QA last week and so far it’s looking positive – we are not seeing this issue occur internally using this build.”

Players were promised a hotfix to make the fan-favorite mode playable again. While there was no official ETA given, the dev admitted that it “won’t be this week” but they are hopeful it’s “not too much further out.”

The post also shed some light on 343’s efforts to solve the cheating that has become a serious problem, especially in ranked play. “We know there are a number of other topics you’re eager to hear about – including some issues with instances of cheating,” said the dev. “The team has been working on a patch for mid-Feb that looks to address this and other things, and we’ll have more details to come as we get closer to release.”

Advertisement

They admitted that although hacking is a big problem in Halo Infinite, “other dependencies” mean that a fix will take longer to roll out. Unfortunately, they didn’t specify if this means that the anti-cheat software players have been dying for is on the way, or if they have other plans to deal with hackers.

Either way, Halo Infinite players can rest assured that their concerns are being taken on board and worked on.