Halo Infinite dev confirms highly anticipated HCS changes coming with Season 2

Following the announcement of Halo Infinite Season 2, 343 Industries confirmed that the Halo Championship Series (HCS) will also get a highly-anticipated game mode as well as another locale added to its map pool.

Though plagued with delays and issues at the start of HCS’s Infinite era, Halo esports was reinvigorated after the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 kicked off the new season. Not only were viewership records broken, but crowds were electric for the esport’s return.

Since then, however, that hype has slowly dwindled. Issues with the lack of major Halo Infinite updates began to spill over to the game’s competitive league.

Now that 343 revealed what’s to come in Halo Infinite Season 2, fans are once again hopeful for a major turnaround.

Halo Infinite dev confirms Catalyst and King of the Hill will join the HCS in Season 2

343 Industries’ Halo Esports and Viewership Lead, Tashi, confirmed that both new map, Catalyst, and a fresh game mode, King of the Hill, will join the HCS upon Season 2’s release.

“Catalyst and King of the Hill will go right into HCS when Season 2 drops on May 3,” he said.

King of the Hill returning should be of no surprise to both Halo Infinite and HCS fans alike since the game mode has been a staple in the series since its first iteration.

The addition of Catalyst will be a pleasant surprise for HCS since the league currently utilizes a total of five maps. Since some locales are only played on certain modes, a sixth map will give teams a lot more to think about.

343 are aiming to pump life back into its esport, which lost its momentum after Infinite’s initial launch. Whether or not the changes revitalizes the HCS remains to be seen but fans are looking forward to the Season 2 changes.