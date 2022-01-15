Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event: release date, trailer, event pass, more

Halo Infinite’s next limited-time event, Cyber Showdown, is around the corner. Here’s everything we know about it so far, including when it starts, what it includes, the trailer, and more.

Halo Infinite kicked off with Season 1: Heroes of Reach, which included the game’s first battle pass. This was followed by the Fracture Tenrai event, which gave players the chance to unlock even more bits and pieces.

Now, 343 Industries have now announced the next one, Cyber Showdown. It has a totally different vibe from previous events. As the name suggests, it revolves around a retro cyberpunk neon-colored aesthetic.

Let’s take a look at everything that has been revealed so far.

"Survive." Next week, join us for the free Cyber Showdown event in #HaloInfinite – kicking off Tuesday, January 18! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/4dJ3oC2rBw — Halo (@Halo) January 14, 2022

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown release date

The Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event kicks off on Tuesday, January 18. There’s been no official word on how long it will last. However, leakers claim it will run for two weeks until January 31, 2022.

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown trailer

343 Industries have only released a teaser trailer so far. Naturally, that means it didn’t reveal too many details.

Despite that, though, it still offered a sneak peek at some armors and weapon skins and provided an insight into the overall vibe.

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event pass and rewards

Again, no official information about the event pass and rewards has been revealed yet. However, leakers have found evidence that it will contain ten tiers similar to the previous event.

This includes everything from a stance, weapon coating, and armor coating to a nameplate backdrop, AI color, neon mohawk helmet, and more.

Cyber Showdown Event Rewards

January 18th, 2022 – January 31st, 2022.#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/tNIdIqxUL4 — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) December 16, 2021

That’s everything there is to know about the Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event so far. There will be plenty of other ones down the road, too.

