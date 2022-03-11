Halo Infinite concerns grow as Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses it on Twitch

After a loud start, the Halo Infinite noise has quieted down. Now, fans are concerned as the once-hyped multiplayer title is receiving even less attention on Twitch than older games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020, with… an unideal reception due to bugs and performance issues. Halo Infinite released a year later, in December 2021, to enviably loud applause.

Less than three months later, that Halo excitement has not just died down – it has fizzled into an uncertain limbo. The formerly exalted title seems to have fallen from grace, particularly on streaming platforms.

In a March 11 tweet, WickedGoodGames showed just how steep Halo Infinite’s descent has been – to the extent that the game can’t even get more Twitch viewers than Cyberpunk.

Halo Infinite surpassed by Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitch

oh no pic.twitter.com/4hc5YSCHv3 — WGG 🔜 PAX East (@WickedGoodGames) March 11, 2022

Twitch is by no means the perfect barometer for a game’s success, but its viewership does indicate interest level. For a new Halo game to only get 1,000 viewers is bad, but even worse when an older, divisive title is doing better.

In the replies, people’s concerns were evident. One user responded that “1.1k viewers for a HALO game that came out 3 months ago is embarrassing in every way.”

Another expanded on why Cyberpunk could possibly be outdoing Halo, noting that “it makes sense. One game is improving itself and the other is destroying itself.” This likely refers to the recent backlash Halo received over its “terrible” updates.

While Halo Infinite’s viewership has risen since the WGG tweet, it’s still not in particularly exciting territory. The game is outperforming the similarly disappointing Call of Duty: Vanguard, but can’t outdo 2015’s Witcher 3 or the retro games category.

Coming into 2022, Halo and Battlefield 2042 were expected to compete with Vanguard for the FPS crown. Instead, they all seem to be struggling just three months into the year.