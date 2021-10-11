Halo Infinite pre-order rewards: Exclusive skins, emblems, more

Halo Infinite is just around the corner and these pre-order rewards serve as a nice little bonus for fans that are eager to secure their own copy on launch day.

The six-year-long Halo game drought comes to an end on December 8, and 343 Industries has a few gifts for players that reserve a copy of Halo Infinite early. If you’re looking for a guide on how to pre-order the game on your platform we’ve got you covered on that as well.

Pre-order rewards for the series’ past titles include weapon and character skins, exclusive helmets and armor pieces, plus a number of badges and other cosmetics. That trend continues this year with pretty much every major retailer making a case for why you should pre-purchase the game through them. There are exclusives from Best Buy, Gamestop, and Walmart, but you’ll have to decide which one is right for you.

Let’s take a look at all of the options so you know what to expect.

Halo Infinite pre-order rewards revealed

One constant across the board seems to be the Zeta Sky armor and weapon coatings and the CHOSEN emblem and nameplate for your character. All three of the major retailers have this bundle included in their rewards list.

The big difference between the three are the additional perks being offered beyond this. Best Buy includes a $10 in-store credit through their rewards program, as well as the Zeta Sky coating for the BR75 Battle Rifle. Gamestop and Walmart do too, with Gamestop including the Zeta Sky Assault Rifle skin while Walmart has one for the MK50 Sidekick Pistol.

While Walmart may be the odd one out in terms of weapon skins, they do bring offer another upgrade when it comes to the steelbook edition of Halo Infinite.

If you pre-order through Walmart, you’ll also receive a Mega Construx Spartan helmet and steelbook case, for the same price as the base game at other retailers. The helmet you receive is picked at random from the three available colors.

This deal will likely sell out before launch day, so if this is something you’re into, it would be best to move fast and place that order as soon as possible.

That’s all for Halo Infinite’s pre-order rewards. If none of these items tempted you over the line, you can still play the game’s multiplayer free-of-charge or take on the campaign via Xbox Game Pass on December 8.