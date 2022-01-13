 Fnatic reveal Halo Infinite roster for HCS season - Dexerto
Fnatic reveal Halo Infinite roster for HCS season

Published: 13/Jan/2022 16:46

by Jaret Kappelman
343 Industries / HCS

After missing out on the first Halo Infinite event ever, Fnatic has finally revealed their 4-man lineup for the remainder of the HCS season. 

Before Halo Infinite was released, the Halo Championship Series announced Fnatic would be one of nine Partnered Teams that would receive in-game skins and shared revenue.

However, the black and orange squad was the only Partnered Team that missed out on Halo’s historic HCS Raleigh event.

Management said they were scouting and trying to bring in the best Spartans available, and they have delivered to the fans with their official lineup.

Fnatic Halo reveal HCS roster for 2022 season

After an impressive run at the first Halo Infinite event, Fnatic has signed Team WaR’s former roster as their own to represent the black and orange.

In an official blog post, FNC said this team was their top choice after watching the first tournament. “From a list of 40 players… we kept coming back to this stellar lineup, one worthy of the Fnatic name.”

Fnatic HCS roster:

  • Juliano ‘Sceptify’ Sadiku
  • Torez ‘Envore’ Broyles
  • Chasen ‘SuperCC’ Cavuto
  • Joseph ‘Juziro’ Bartholomay
Fnatic have a roster for the HCS season.

On January 8, WaR’s ownership announced that they no longer would be fielding a Halo roster and Fnatic jumped on this opportunity to pick up a talented group.

At HCS Raleigh, these four placed top-12 after going through the gauntlet. They had to battle all the way through the Open Bracket and then put on an impressive showing in the Championship Bracket.

They beat the likes of Oxygen Esports and Status Quo before eventually meeting their match against Spacesation Gaming.

You can check Fnatic out in the upcoming weeks, as they will be battling for their spot at HCS Anaheim which takes place on February 11.

