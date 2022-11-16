Best Halo Infinite Forge maps & modes: Custom game modes you need to play

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Halo Infinite’s Forge is the best version of the game mode to date, so here are some of the best map designs that have already been created by the Halo community.

After months of teasing and waiting, Halo Infinite’s Forge mode has finally arrived. As part of the game’s massive Winter Update, gamers now have the chance to customize, create and design their own maps, guns, and much more.

Despite having only just launched, the Halo community has already been hard at work with their creations. Whether it be recreating iconic maps from past Halo games, bringing to life locations from movies and TV shows, or simply making a whole new map, Halo Infinite’s Forge already has some fantastic designs available to play through.

Without further ado, here are some of our favorite Halo Infinite Forge creations so far.

Repul Soccer by Bob_Is_Here

Bob_Is_Here A Halo Infinite soccer mini-game? What more could you ask for.

While Forge does allow for maps to be created, it also gives players the chance to design new and innovative mini-games and game modes in Halo Infinite. Enter Repul Soccer, an Infinite map that is Rocket league meets Grifball.

Creator Bob_Is_Here has turned the Repulsor gadget into an even better and more exciting tool with this game. The map is a 4v4 game so go get some friends and give this unique and genius map a go.

Excited to play some Halo Infinite soccer? Repul Soccer can be downloaded here.

Lockout (remake) by Uneeq

Uneeq Lockout is one of the most well-known and beloved Halo maps of all time.

Of course, one of the most exciting parts of Forge is that it gives Halo players the chance to recreate some of the franchise’s most iconic locations and maps. And when it comes to the Halo multiplayer experience, it doesn’t get more legendary than Lockout.

This Halo 2 multiplayer map is a fan favorite and one that has been remade by Uneeq in great detail. For longtime Halo fans, this Forge creation is a must-play.

Halo Infinite’s Lockout remake by Uneeq can be downloaded and played here.

Damnation (Halo CE Remake) by TheSilenceBrokn

Speaking of remasters, this modern take on the classic Combat Evolved map Damnation is yet another great throwback map for old-time Halo players.

For those interested, Halo Infinite’s Damnation supports Slayer, Oddball King of the Hill, Last Spartan Standing, and more. Damnation by TheSilenceBrokn can be accessed here.

Eternity by Paimon

This map is a small and vertically heavy setting that utilizes the beauty and detail of Infinite’s Forge mode expertly. It’s a visual treat but one that also promotes fast-paced gameplay and close-quarters combat.

What’s more, the creator has uploaded a YouTube video running through how they created the map. So for those Halo players wanting a deep dive into how to create a polished yet simple Forge map, Eternity is one to look into.

Eternity is available for download here.

Final Destination [20XX] by MadManEpic

Another mini-game that is as fun as it is creative. Final Destination pits players against each other with only a plasma pistol and high-knockback grenades. They are given high health and infinite grapple shot and repulsor charges.

In essence, this Forge creation is like Halo’s version of Smash Bros. It is chaotic, fun and can be played 1v1 or with up to 8 players. For those wanting to give this unique mode a go, the map can be accessed here.

Curfew by Sikamikanico

Sikamikanico Curfew is a revamped version of a popular Halo 5 Forge map.

This Halo Infinite Forge creation is a revamped version of the Halo 5 Forge map, Precinct. While the Halo 5 version was made in partnership with BlaxeDillion, creator Sikamikanico has decided to bring the map to Infinite on their own.

With a futuristic, dystopian setting as the backdrop, Curfew can be played multiple ways and with up to 8 players. The Forge creation supports Slayer, King of the Hill, and Strongholds.

This map is available to play and download here.

Rapture by Fort

Fort Bioshock’s underwater city Rapture is an iconic gaming setting.

Would you kindly go ahead and give this amazing Bioshock recreation a go in Halo Infinite? When many think of iconic gaming settings, the city of Rapture is likely to be at the top of that list.

Fort has created a map that replicates part of this beloved underwater city, with up to 8 Halo players able to go toe-to-toe in FFA in this map. This is just one great example of how vast the customization is with Halo Infinite’s Forge mode.

Rapture can be accessed and downloaded here.

Parkour Evolved by Oscarb640

For the Halo players wanting to take a break from shooting and simply give the racing life a go, this Forge creation is a fun, challenging but beautifully created race course.

The map has checkpoints set up from when – and if – you go tumbling off the track. And with edits and updates still on the way, this course is a fun way to change up the usual Halo multiplayer experience.

For those wanting to test their Halo driving skills, the map can be downloaded here.

So there you have it! Some of our favorite Halo Infinite Forge maps so far. Be sure to check back in with this page regularly as we update you with all the latest creations.