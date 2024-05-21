XDefiant Ranked Play: Release date, maps, modes, ranks, more

Ranked Play is a huge draw for FPS games and with XDefiant, Ubisoft is looking to keep competitive players hooked. Read on for everything you need to know about the competitive mode.

XDefiant is the latest FPS title from Ubisoft, looking to be more of a COD-like shooter compared to the tactically designed Rainbow Six Siege.

Like fellow FPS titles, XDefiant will have various game modes to test your prowess against. One of those modes is Ranked Play, a competitive gauntlet for players to test their skills against the best of the best.

XDefiant’s Ranked Play will not be available for the game’s launch. This was confirmed by Ubisoft in a blog post leading up to the launch, where the studio stated: “Ranked Play will be added in a future season.”

While we have no idea when the official launch will be, the inclusion of Ranked Play is in XDefiant’s Year 1 Roadmap. After the Preseason launch, each Season will introduce new elements to the game, so expect Ranked Play to come in one of the upcoming Seasons.

We’ll keep you posted as more information arrives.

Maps & modes

Ubisoft

Since Ranked Play isn’t available yet, we don’t have the full details of what to expect regarding maps and modes. Despite Ranked Play not being a launch feature, an early look at the mode is in its place.

Titled Ranked [Trial Run], this mode includes 4v4 versions of Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control.

Expect the final version of Ranked to mirror the Trial Run, although the map pool is unknown. Here’s what maps are currently in the game:

XDefiant Maps

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

XDefiant Ranked Play ranks

Again, since Ranked Play isn’t in the game, we aren’t sure how ranks will be distributed or earned in the game. We’ll be sure to update you as more info comes to light.

