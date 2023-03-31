Wildfrost: Release date, trailer, platforms & gameplay

Wildfrost is a new card-based title that promises to be both charming and challenging. Here’s everything we know about the game so far including its release date, trailer, platforms, and gameplay.

The fast-paced pick-up and play mechanics of card games have made them extremely popular over the years for both console and mobile players. In 2017 Meta Crit studio released Slay the Spire, a title that combined deckbuilding gameplay with challenging roguelike mechanics, and it inspired a fresh take on the genre.

The latest game to tackle the elements pioneered in Slay the Spire is Wildfrost, a vibrant experience where players must save the town of Snowdwell from everlasting winter by battling through monster-filled mountains to reach the Sun Temple.

Here’s everything we know about the Wildfrost so far, including its release date, trailer, platforms, and gameplay.

Contents

Deadpan Games / Gaziter Wildfrost combines deckbuilding and roguelike elements in a challenging card game.

Wildfrost will officially release on April 12, 2023, for PC and Nintendo Switch. If you can’t wait until then to dive into the game’s icy world, there’s a free demo available to play on Nintendo Switch right now.

Wildfrost Trailer

A pre-order trailer was released on March 30, 2023, that highlights Wildfrost’s core gameplay loop, as well as showcasing some of the colorful companions players can meet on their perilous journey to the Sun Temple. You can check out the full trailer below:

Wildfrost Gameplay

Deadpan Games / Gaziter Players will need to keep an eye on the enemies’ card counters in combat.

Wildfrost is a roguelike card game where players will aim to build the strongest deck possible to defeat the Frost Guardian. At the start of each run, you’ll have to choose a Tribe Leader, who will have randomly generated skills and stats that provide unique benefits in battle.

Combat in Wildfrost is turn-based and each card has a counter assigned to them, and they can only attack once the correct number of turns have passed. This creates an extra element of strategy for the player as you’ll always have to keep an eye on your enemies’ counter numbers during battle.

The card order is also an important factor in Wildfrost’s combat, enemy cards placed at the front of the field will always attack first so placing tanky companions in the line of fire will be essential to soaking up the damage.

Outside of combat, players can bolster their deck by recruiting new companions, and constructing buildings in the town of Snowdwell to unlock even more cards and cosmetics.

