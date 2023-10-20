Where to find Aunt May’s grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

You can earn a trophy for visiting Aunt May’s grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so here’s how to find it and pay your respects in the game.

There are a lot of things to see and do around New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, from stopping crimes, snapping photo ops, and unlocking lots of stylish suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

If you want to take a breather from your web-swinging heroics, however, visiting Aunt May’s grave is a heartfelt moment you can experience outside of the main campaign. You have the option to pay your respects as both Peter and Miles in the game but for the completionists out there, doing it as Peter will reward you with the ‘You Know What To Do’ Trophy.

So, here’s how to find Aunt May’s grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games You can visit Aunt May’s grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to find Aunt May’s grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

To find Aunt May’s grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, simply follow the steps below:

Make your way to the Harlem district, this can either be done by web-swinging or fast-travel. Once in Harlem, you can find Aunt May’s grave in a graveyard located in the Northwestern corner of the district. To get into the graveyard, follow the footpath with the main road on your left and trees to the right. Make a right turn at the top of the path, and you’ll be able to find Aunt May’s and Uncle Ben’s graves side by side located on a small hill in the graveyard.

Once you’re in front of the grave, simply press the Triangle button and a short cutscene will play.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Aunt May’s grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

